All Kentuckians have a part to play in "flattening the curve" of the coronavirus outbreak, whether it's staying healthy at home or providing essential healthcare services.
Community pharmacists, like all healthcare workers, are first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working daily to provide quality, accessible and individualized care.
Community pharmacists work in all facets of healthcare: hospital, independent and chain pharmacies and for myself and my partner pharmacist, Dr. Kyle Harris, long-term care.
On April 8, 2020 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance authorizing pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests. Last week, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order authorizing pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests. This will allow more Kentuckians to be tested for the novel coronavirus and ultimately, help move the Commonwealth past the pandemic.
When a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and approved, we will mobilize quickly to administer the immunization to community members across the Commonwealth. Kentucky's protocols already allow pharmacists to administer any FDA-approved vaccination to patients age 9 and older. Because of our elected officials' forethought, Kentuckians will be able to receive the lifesaving vaccination more quickly.
Despite the challenges, changes and uncertainty COVID-19 has brought, community pharmacists are still here to serve you. You have heard that our elders are the most at-risk population and that is true, especially since many of them have multiple co-morbid diseases. Everything you do at home and in the community helps us minimize their risk by keeping the community at large healthy. Pharmacists are doing everything we can to combat this pandemic and together, I'm confident that we will overcome this public health crisis.
Dr. Kimberly Sasser Croley
Clinical Pharmacist
Laurel Senior Living Communities
