Health insurance companies in America make a staggering $100 billion yearly in profits. The Kentucky Department of Insurance should, in theory, provide a check and balance by keeping the insurance companies half way honest. When a citizen files a complaint with the Department, they do an impressive job of shuffling papers but little else. It is quickly discerned that the agency in charge of protecting citizen's interests is on a first name, footsie playing basis with the companies they pretend to oversee.
As a fountain doesn't give off two waters, both sweet and bitter, neither can the Department of Insurance serve two masters. They exhibit little to no interest or finesse as they quickly dismiss complaints by first sanitizing them. As such this behavior simply serves as a protective service in shielding the insurance companies from wrongdoing.
Reasonable minds can only wonder why this corruption can't or won't be cleaned up. For the answer, one can only surmise that the insurance companies' donations to political war chests have become an unbelievably addictive drug. One would think the Governor would take some sort of action but believe me he knows all about this and does nothing. What does this tell us all?
Sincerely,
Wayne Gilreath
East Bernstadt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.