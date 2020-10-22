My Christian brothers and sisters:
I just watched the video of Trump shaking himself violently in order to mock a disabled reporter whose question he objected to. I had heard of this display but this was the first time I had actually seen it. Sickening Mr. Trump -- I don't think there's 10 people in America that would do something so mean spirited. Quite in keeping with his "me first" attitude and maybe not so easy to say... "America First".
In my humble opinion, we have been blessed so many years by God because we have always been the first to help any country in need across the world and those less fortunate here at home -- I may have looked at it wrong but in all my reading of Jesus' teachings, I've not found "Me First" in any of them.
I've been a lifelong Republican but I'm voting for Mr. Biden whose obviously a kind and compassionate person as opposed to the chaos, confusion, lies and division propagated by Mr. Trump -- rather than just pulling the lever, I hope and pray that you will please consider the candidates.
Thanks and God bless America,
Dan Barnett
Corbin
