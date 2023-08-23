Dear Editor,
On Thursday, August 17th on the sixth day of this school year, my daughter was stopped, reprimanded, embarrassed and escorted to the Freshman office by a staff member in front of a group of her friends and fellow classmates for a dress code violation. According to the staff member, my daughter’s shirt wasn’t long enough and should completely cover her behind. To be completely transparent, I have attached a photo of my daughter in said outfit standing inside the freshman office as she waited on me to bring her a change of clothes. She was offered a shirt by the office staff that was was multiple sizes too big that she refused to wear. (Which I don’t blame her for.) The outfit she was told was inappropriate was black leggings that were in no way see through, and an oversized blue Kentucky sweater that came down well over her behind. She even asked if it covered completely before we left our home to head to school. But according to this specific staff member, her shirt wasn’t long enough and she needed to be covered. Upon inspection by me, her shirt was barely 1/2 inch from covering her behind completely.
I have several issues with the dress code policy itself. The first one being, why are our daughters being objectified, policed in what they choose to wear, and then forced to cover every inch of their bodies in the name of distraction? Because they are told their clothing choices may be a distraction to young men? Are you kidding me? Our sports teams seem to be able to play just fine without getting distracted by the cheerleaders in their short skirts on the sidelines? So who are we really worried about them being a distraction to? Because it isn’t the male students.
Second, if teenage girls wearing leggings with regular shirts is inappropriate and a distraction for other students then I would love to know why it isn’t an issue that teachers are also wearing leggings and spandex type pants with shirts that do not cover their behind either? I will also include a photo of a teacher entering the building the following day after my daughter was dress coded, with this type of clothing on. (I have cropped out the face of said teacher to protect her privacy.)
I have no problem that schools choose to enact a dress code policy for students to follow. I fully understand the reasoning behind dress code policies that prevent students from wearing clothing that could expose their private areas, that has obscene or profane wording or pictures on it, clothing that could be a safety hazard, or clothing that could cause a security risk. However, anything beyond that is simply unnecessary and takes away from a teenager’s ability to express their own style and personality.
Our daughters especially have a hard enough time with self confidence and body image issues in this day and age with the internet and social media. They do not need teachers and administrators telling them that wearing normal clothing is inappropriate. They do not need teachers telling them that they should cover every inch of their body with multiple layers of clothing because it could be a distraction to someone else, somehow insinuating that our daughters should be ashamed or embarrassed of their bodies.
Schools, teachers, administrators, I’m telling you to stop sexualizing our children. Our children are in school to learn, not to have their bodies be sexualized by you. Our daughters’ clothing is not a distraction to their peers. So, if it is a distraction to you, find a different career. Because this one isn’t for you.
Samantha Bunch
Williamsburg, Kentucky
[Editor’s Note: Photos not published]
