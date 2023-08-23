Hello! I am writing to request coverage for the unethical dress code at WCHS. My daughter’s best friend was coded while wearing a crewneck sweater and leggings. She was humiliated and made to feel like she was hanging her butt out. According to her Mom, the sweater was less than 1 inch from covering her entire bottom. The dress code is not entirely new at Whitley; they have just took it way unnecessarily out of hand.
I think they have their priorities messed up! These girls have worn leggings from preschool up to 8th grade with zero issues. That included among her boy peers who were PUBESCENT! Now all of a sudden in high school, the teachers are pulling them left and right from CLASS to code them.
So my question is WHO are they really trying to keep from staring at or being distracted by our children? If grown adults in the school system are sexualizing children, we have a bigger issue on hand!
I can PROMISE that the teachers aren’t following dress codes. If you went in the school, you’d find shirt tight dresses and cleavage everywhere on EDUCATORS! I’ve also seen boys with compression shorts and “wife beater” shirts on walking out to parent pick up so I know they went through school all day. They clearly discriminate among different students. They say administrators make the decision of what’s appropriate but that just gives them a way to pick who they want to do what!
If my daughter is good enough to cheer in the uniforms the school provides, she will be good enough to wear what she feels comfortable and beautiful in at school.
As parents, we are expected to accept and move on but when it comes to my child’s mental health I absolutely will not be silenced!
Thank you,
Veronica Combs
Williamsburg, KY
