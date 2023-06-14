To the Editor:
Recently, I’ve been getting involved with an engaging local organization and I wanted to share our work with the wider public. Sunup Corbin is a volunteer-led group, founded in 2018, that focuses on creating a more welcoming and inclusive community in Corbin and beyond. Sunup works with other local and state organizations as well as members of the community on education and advocacy relating to racial justice in the area. This work is important to me because I want everyone to be able to enjoy the small town benefits that Corbin has to offer. Working with Sunup allows me to do my part in making Corbin a more accepting place for everyone.
If this sounds interesting, we invite you to join us for the Sunup monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. in person at the Corbin Public Library or virtual via Zoom. Check out our website at sunupcorbin.com and email us at sunupcorbin@gmail.com to be added to our mailing list and get the virtual Zoom meeting link. All are welcome and encouraged to attend! If you have any further questions please feel free to email us and also find us on Facebook.
Respect should be ongoing and visible. Participating in Sunup is a great way to work toward making sure all people feel safe and included within our city. Join us and help us build a brighter Corbin for the future.
Cierra Ledford
Sunup Corbin
