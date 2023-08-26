To the Editor:
I live in Jefferson County, and like all my neighbors, I am very flattered by all the attention that the Honorable Robert Stivers gives us. He is very, very concerned about Jefferson County Public Schools’ size, School Board, curriculum, graduation rate and scores.
Yet, while we appreciate the attention, we must — in fairness — remind Representative Stivers of his duty: He’s focused so much on JCPS and its 24% college readiness rate that he hasn’t noticed that Clay County is at 17%! Representative Stivers should not be neglecting Manchester so that he can castigate Louisville. School reform should begin at home.
Ivonne Rovira
Louisville, KY 40205
