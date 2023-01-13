Dear Editor:
Happy 2023! It’s hard to believe 4 years have passed since I was sworn in to my first term as Mayor. I’m grateful to continue this journey for another 4 years as we “navigate” our way into the future!
Which brings me to the point of this letter. Soon, you will experience the pains of growth in a real and frustrating way, as we are finally in the beginning stages of expending the funds from the BUILD grant for the 25W reconstruction project.
This $30+ million project is slated to last until Summer 2025 and there will be times when traffic will become difficult and slow. None of us are excited about this part, but I hope we keep in mind the big picture, which is the positive growth of our community enabled by safe and well planned roadways. These changes will have long term impacts for Corbin and the surrounding communities by giving residents and visitors alike safe and comfortable roads to navigate.
As a business owner impacted directly by this project, I recognize that while this will be painful, it is absolutely necessary to move our community forward and I know we will all look back on this time as well worth the inconvenience!
Blessings!
Suzie Razmus
Mayor, City of Corbin
