Dear Editor,
As many people know, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can’t go anywhere without seeing pink, but did you know it is also Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as well? Not many people are made aware of this unless a loss has personally touched them in some way.
One in four women will experience a loss during delivery, pregnancy or infancy; 1 in 160 pregnancies end in stillbirth. Did you know that 70 babies will be born still today alone? That is equivalent to a school bus full of children?
I am not saying that breasts do no matter; I am saying that pregnancy and infant loss matters just as much! This country needs to be made aware of this cause, want to help find a cure, and do better studies to find out why this happens. Many people do not care until it happens to them or a loved one.
I have worked with families who grieve for their lost babies, mothers and fathers grieve for the 6 week fetus as much as the family who lost a full-term baby. They all had hopes and dreams of what would come, would she look like her momma? Would he play ball like his dad? Will he/she be a lawyer, a doctor, etc.? Those hopes and dreams come to a halt when those dreaded words are spoken: I am sorry there is no heart beat. Those families were parents from the first positive pregnancy test, I know some people will argue with me, but that is my belief.
These families like to talk about their pregnancies, their beautiful baby that died, he/she had a name, and he/she had curly blonde hair, dimples in his/her cheeks like his papaw. Don’t be afraid to speak to these grieving parents, it gives them comfort to know that you care and that their child did exist and was loved.
I hope to one day see pink and blue ribbons hanging beside all the pink ribbons and know that people care and want to be made aware of infant and pregnancy loss.
October 15 is the National Observance Day for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. I hope everyone will light a candle in memory of all those lost too soon.
Sincerely,
Amy Jackson
Perinatal Bereavement Coordinator
Baptist Health Corbin, Labor and Delivery
