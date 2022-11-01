Dear Corbin,
It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent this fine city as your Mayor for the past four years. Together, we have faced some very unusual times but our city has survived and thrived in spite of our many challenges.
While there has been progress on many fronts, I know there is much more to be done and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to work hard for you. Though I am unopposed in this election, I want to ask for your support and guidance as we continue to build on our successes and navigate an exciting future.
Corbin has always been such a unique and special place, with difficulties and blessings alike. It is my hope that in these next four years we see positive growth and increased quality of life for all. My door is open and I welcome feedback and cherish prayers. I will continue to advocate vigorously and often for our needs both in Frankfort and Washington. I know that our future is bright and I’m excited and thankful to be a small part of it.
Suzie Razmus
Mayor, City of Corbin
