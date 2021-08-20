To the Editor from the Physicians of Saint Joseph London and Baptist Health Corbin,
As physicians, we are called to care for the sick no matter the time of the day, or day of the week. We are asked to put others before ourselves. During the pandemic, our call is no different. We are using our knowledge of science, clinical skill and compassion to help others.
But we need more help.
We cannot fight this battle against COVID-19 alone, and we must use every tool at our disposal.
You know what our tools are: masking, handwashing, keeping a few feet of distance between ourselves and others, and receiving a vaccine. Together, these measures can help keep members of your family from becoming severely ill, being hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19.
What we are lacking and what we need the most right now is help from our community. We are asking – imploring – for your support of these efforts. Without everyone doing their part, we are at risk for failing. If you could only walk in our shoes and see the patients that we see. We strongly advise everyone in this community to wear a mask correctly when indoors in public spaces and to receive a vaccine. These are simple measures that – if we all do them – can save many people and families from the huge challenges they will inevitably face should someone in the family contract COVID-19.
At any time, you or a family member could need care for any number of health issues. Even during the pandemic, it is critical that we have the capacity to continue care for those with heart disease, cancer, stroke, injuries, and other medical conditions – and we can only do this by reducing the number of COVID-19 cases.
Without our community's support and collaboration, our hospitals are at the brink of being unable to effectively care for our communities in the same way we are all accustomed. So please, help us be able to help you. Without your support, we will not be successful.
Signed,
Physician Leadership of Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. David Worthy – Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Shelley Stanko – Chief Medical Officer, Saint Joseph London, Family Medicine
Dr. Christopher Troxell – Chief of Staff, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Aaron House – Chairman Department of Surgery, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Bill Hacker – Chairman Department of Medicine, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Edwin Schuamburg – Medical Director of the ED, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Abigail Byrnes – Director of Oncology, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. William Briscoe – Psychiatrist, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Harold Reedy – Radiologist, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Goutham Habbalmath – Chairman Department of Family Medicine, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Karl Heinss – Hospitalist, Internal Medicine, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Lonnie Bargo – Radiologist, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Travis Gilbert – Chair Department of OB/GYN and Baptist Health Corbin Board Member
Dr .Raymond Depa – Chair of Department of Anesthesia, Baptist Health Corbin
Dr. Patrice Beliveau – Chief of Staff, Saint Joseph London, Orthopedics
Dr. Kamran Hasni -- Vice Chief of Staff, Saint Joseph London, Nephrology
Dr. Brent Barton -- Immediate Past Chief of Staff, Saint Joseph London, OB/GYN
Dr. Emmanuel Yumang--MEC, Saint Joseph London, Internal Medicine
Dr. Damian Cole--Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Saint Joseph London
Dr. Azeem Niazi--Chair of Medicine, Saint Joseph London, Oncology
Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala--Chair of Credentials, Saint Joseph London, Pulmonology/Critical Care
Dr. Krista Preston--Chair of Women's Services, Saint Joseph London, OB/GYN
Dr. Gavin Roth--Chair of Anesthesia, Saint Joseph London
Dr. Don Morring--Chair of Surgery, Saint Joseph London, General Surgery
Dr. Katie Blair--Chair of Trauma, Saint Joseph London, General Surgery
Dr. Nancy Morris--Chair of Quality Improvement, Saint Joseph London, Internal Medicine
Dr. John Abe--Chair of Cardiology, Saint Joseph London
Dr. Steve Anderson--MEC, Saint Joseph London, Oral Surgery
Dr. Khalid Memon--Chair of Pediatrics, Saint Joseph London
