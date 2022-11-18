Dear Editor,
The Corbin Lions Club thanks the citizens of the greater Corbin community for supporting our annual Christmas Basket Program throughout the years. With your support, we have been able to help many individuals and families by providing food baskets for Christmas. We remain thankful for your support as “We Serve” together.
The club has set a goal of $15,000 for our 74th consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season. If you can assist the club in this effort or have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
Due to COVID concerns last year, the club mailed $50 gift cards to 238 individuals and families in the greater Corbin community. This year, in addition to gift cards, we plan to deliver fruit baskets to provide meaningful contact with recipients.
We wish you a Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas as we approach the holiday season.
Jim Manning, President
Corbin Lions Club
