Dear Editor,
The Corbin Lions Club thanks the citizens of the greater Corbin community for supporting our annual Christmas Basket Program throughout the years. With your support, we have been able to help many individuals and families by providing food baskets for Christmas. We remain thankful for your support as “We Serve” together.
The club has set a goal of $15,000 for our 74th consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season. If you can assist the club in this effort or have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
If you wish to apply for a food basket, please visit our Facebook page for additional information or contact us using the above addresses.
Jim Manning
President Corbin Lions Club
