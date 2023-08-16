To the Editor:
On behalf of the members of the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride, we would like to just say thank you to all who assisted us with our 2023 event to honor the families and departments of 19 of our Commonwealth’s heroes.
We wound up cycling over 320 miles and climbed right at 13,000 feet of elevation. The stories of resilience and perseverance were moving. We can’t thank you all enough for allowing us to honor your loved ones and fellow department members.
We have so many agencies to thank for escorting us, donating items, hosting us for honor or rest stops, accommodating us for overnight stays, etc.
The following counties specifically went over and above as we travelled through them this year – Bell, Knox, Laurel, Clay, Leslie, Perry, Breathitt, Magoffin, Floyd and Pike.
If you have any questions about our upcoming events or if you would like to participate in our Ride in 2024, just simply email us at kybrotherhoodride@gmail.com or you can message us through any of our social media platforms. You can also see photos and videos from this year’s event there.
As always, thank you for your support of this mission to honor those who’ve given it all in the service of our state and their families left behind.
Jeremy Bass — Louisville Fire (Ret.);
Geoff McNulty — Louisville Arson;
Josh Lile — Lexington Fire;
Brent Lile — Campbellsville Fire
