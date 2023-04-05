To the Editor:
I am responding to the article written by Mr. Theodore’s English class published 10/20/22 “Help for the Homeless”.
I’m very impressed with the student’s grasp of the issue. All of us have eyes, but most do not see. They recognize the issue and are willing to bring it our attention. I myself never noticed the homeless camp by Taco Bell, and drive by a couple of times per day (embarrassed). Great Job Students!
The only thing they lacked is a workable path forward. I want to propose a methodology for housing the homeless. I experienced this as a ministry prior to moving to Corbin 4 yrs ago.
Area Relief Ministry (ARM) was already up and operation as a 501c3 working with indigent populations in the Jackson, TN area (west TN). They recognized the need for nightly shelter for homeless men. ARM created a program called “Room at the Inn”. ARM then starting knocking on local church doors asking them to join the program.
Here’s how it worked. ARM would bring men needing shelter into a central location starting late afternoon. Those men would be vetted for security (no weapons, drugs, etc). The church would then pick them up about 5:30pm, take them to the church, feed them a hot meal, provide evening activities (devotional, TV ball game, etc), a warm dry safe place to sleep, hot breakfast next morning, and then return them back to ARM about 6am.
ARM equipped each man with a military style duffel bag loaded with a cot, sheets, blanket, and pillow. The church provided all else including: food, drink, towels (if showers were available), and a prepacked lunch for next day (dry foods & water).
ARM got enough churches to sign up to house every night from Nov 1 through Mar 30. Large churches typically did it several times per month. Small churches only 1 time per month. The best part, this was a “touch” ministry. You can’t just write a check and walk away. It is a “time” ministry. We got to actually spend time with the homeless and get to know their stories. We joined them for dinner and breakfast. Some of the church men spent the night at the church. The ladies cooked fantastic meals and we all broke bread together.
To make this work locally, some one has to be willing to launch this (hint – White Flag). There is a lot of administration at the top level. Some one has to gather the entire church community (all religions) to come to the table. Has to develop the safety protocols for the churches. And last, establish vetting intake procedures.
White Flag – are you hearing this? If they are not up for this, be careful, there is a bunch of students out there that just might be.
Steve Myers
Corbin, KY
