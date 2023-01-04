Dear Editor:
The Corbin Lions Club has completed our 74th consecutive year of serving local families during the Christmas season. With the support of the City of Corbin Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, we were able to provide both gift cards and fruit baskets to 302 families at a cost of $21,442. If you can contribute to this project, contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
To date, the club has received $20,876 in donations and wishes to thank the following individuals and organizations for their monetary donations: Danny & Marsha Barnett, Freddie Cox, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, James D. Norvell Northwestern Mutual, Michael & Debra Haggard, North Corbin Missionary Baptist Church, Raymond Arnold, Tim & Deirdre Barnes.
Jim Manning, President
Corbin Lions Club
