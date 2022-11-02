Dear Editor,
The Corbin Lions Club is now accepting applications for our 74th consecutive year of providing a Christmas meal. The club has set a goal of $15,000 to support this program.
A family must live within eight miles of Corbin City Hall for pick-up and within four miles of Corbin City Hall for delivery to receive a Christmas meal.
Unlike previous years, we will not conduct in-person sign-ups due to the need to protect our community. Instead, an applicant will pick up an application and mail it to the club’s post office box.
Applications are available at Corbin City Hall and the drive-thru windows of Whitaker Bank (Master St, Cumberland Falls Hwy, Keavy) and Hometown Bank (Cumberland Falls Hwy, Master St, Oak Grove). Residents of Baptist Housing, Oak Place, Friendship House, Chapel House, Campground Apts, and Northfield Station can pick up applications from their managers. If you cannot pick up an application, contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.
The Corbin Lions Club has started fundraising to support our annual Christmas Basket Program. Without the support of our community, we would not have been able to help members of the Corbin community by providing food baskets for Christmas. If you or your business can help us raise $15,000 this year, please mail us at the address given above.
The club remains thankful for the support of the community as “We Serve” together.
Jim Manning, President
Corbin Lions Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.