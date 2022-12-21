To the Editor:
The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission would like to express its sincerest appreciation and gratitude to everyone who was involved, and participated in, the 2022 Corbin Christmas Parade.
We would also like to congratulate the 1st Place Winners:
• Civic/Non-Profit — Cumberland Arts Collective
• Commercial — Betty’s Flowers
• Youth — Diamond Kings 9U Baseball Team.
It is through the hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events. Thank you for your support!
Maggy Monhollen
Tourism Executive Director
