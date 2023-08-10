To the Editor:
I want to give an update on the recent work of our local organization the Sunup Initiative (sunupcorbin.com).
One of Sunup’s goals is to open spaces for constructive conversations about race in our community. Our organization will be setting up a booth at the Nibroc Festival this August from the 9th to the 12th. Come by and see us!
I was a junior in high school when I first heard about the Sunup Initiative at a booth at Nibroc. This fall I will be starting my third year at UK and I am currently working as a summer intern with Sunup. I hope I can be an example for youth in Corbin to show that they can take action and that they can be the change they want to see in their community. This work is important to me personally because it shows the youth of Corbin that change and progress in their hometown is possible.
Sunup is in support of creating a historical marker at Corbin’s depot recognizing the events of October 1919. I see and hear a lot of ongoing support from different groups of people in favor of the marker, but there is still work to be done. Sunup has a growing list of people and organizations who are in support of this endeavor. This work gives me hope for the future and encouragement for the present. If you would like to get involved, email us at sunupcorbin@gmail.com.
Cierra Ledford
Corbin, KY
