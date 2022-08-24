The era of passive data collection and its erosion of protective walls surrounding seemingly private information began long ago. Though, we are still at a point when debates about practices and controls over privacy seem available and needed. There will come a time when we need to shift to exclusively corrective actions, but for now and for us let’s try to learn about who’s able to finagle your personal, financial, healthcare, or other sensitive information from the system.
“Finagle” may seem too strong … may. According to Oxford, finagle is a verb that means something is obtained by “devious or dishonest” means. The thing obtained in today’s context is information, and this page space and your time avail just my general notes. I do not mean to discuss this in detailed terms succinctly related to, say, personally identifiable information, protected health information, or other privacy terms-of-art that limit the subject of information to one silo or another. Elsewhere, all of those silos are deeply filled with countless grains deserving inspection and deliberation over because they combine the myriad personal tidbits making each of us up.
I’m focusing this general lens on the U.S. government’s obtaining of information, so there’s that limitation, too. The government must act in all manners and functions withing the four corners of the U.S. Constitution. It’s a rather brief document considering its enduring and massive meaning. Oddly, or not perhaps, online results vary when it comes to assessing how brief the document is. The U.S. government itself seems like a reliable source when it reports that this great nation is governed by the supreme law of the Constitution amassing just 4,543 words. With an average month equaling 4.33 weeks, I palaver on about as much as the entire Constitution in a month’s worth of these columns. I say so little, comparatively.
If you add in the 27 amendments, now the overarching rules of law for Americans comes to about seven Ed columns, or 7,591 words of guidance. Of those, merely 54 comprise the Fourth Amendment protection of our personal rights:
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Hmm … Now that I mention it, seems like warrants and such have been front-and-center lately. That specific issue invoking the Fourth Amendment is not one I’m exploring today.
In a naïve, almost childish, view, the Fourth Amendment may mean that the government keeps at arms-length from your personal information lest a magistrate or another independent arbiter determines that there is justifiable reason to search your beeswax, including the information about you that makes you, you. Unless you put on display your personal information, thereby effectively waiving your Fourth Amendment rights—I’m scrolling through your TikTok, Facebook, Snap, Twitter, Twitch, archived MySpace, et al, by the by—the government can’t simply put out a dragnet collecting terabytes of its citizenry’s data and see what looks prosecutable. Or … can it?
I first was exposed to LexisNexis in law school. There, Lexis, another data broker, Westlaw, and others offered budding lawyers vast access to their extensive data sets. Primarily, we used Lexis and Westlaw for legal research. They are excellent, intuitive tools to hunt down arcane and archaic legal precedents that could support a client’s case. As one of my more revered law professors once quipped, “You should never lose a case on precedent. I will find some legal grounds to argue and advocate for any side of any legal dispute.” It stuck with me because, essentially, he was saying that it’s more about an attorney’s tenacious and creative researching than justice that causes wins and losses in court.
In addition to centuries of legal text, the data brokers offered asset tracking services, full transcripts of media programming and news, countless full texts of periodicals and journals. The list is long.
Some of those many, many avenues of information overload were restricted from law students’ purviews, and those of the public at large. LexisNexis’s Accurint is a data product meant for law enforcement, the group most closely governed by the Fourth Amendment. Accurint is a database full of jail and prison booking information, car wreck reports, and even the immensely growing cache of data gathered from license plate readers across America.
With a warrant, the government can potentially access your electronic devices, including those installed in your car or truck, to ascertain your whereabouts if a crime has been committed. There’s an entire media revolution of true crime podcasts that greatly was sparked by “Serial,” including its first tale of Hae Min Lee, a murdered school girl from Baltimore in 1999. The evidence collected included cellular tower records that placed convicted killer Adnan Syed, or at least his phone, in a culpable location. The related warrant specified Adnan’s “portable wireless phone.”
Currently, the U.S. government, not too differently from students’ access to different Lexis products, simply subscribes to Accurint to glean personal information; add to the short list above:
Real estate transactions;
Phone numbers;
Employment history;
Marriages and divorces;
Emails and addresses;
Social Security Numbers;
Social media; and so on.
A lawsuit filed against Lexis last Tuesday claims this “surveillance state” activity is illegal and violates privacy rights. Thomson Reuters, the firm that owns Westlaw, faces a similar lawsuit for their dragnet facilitation contracts.
What, if anything, these cases test about the mass collection of personal, private data will be important to realize. We need to understand the implications of data brokers, though we should have had that understanding long before they entered into these lucrative contracts with the single most implicated fact-finders under the Fourth Amendment.
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com
