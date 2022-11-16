Like every election since time immemorial, let us presume that last week’s midterms were not peerlessly devoid of malfeasance. It’s a numbers game as they say. Whenever there are hundreds of millions of components—i.e., ballots cast multiplied by each one’s races held, resolutions, judgeships, etc.—to a system there is bound to be a modicum of shenanigans, fraud, waste, abuse, and downright crime that also become part of that system. Thus, the question is not so binary as to ask whether any given election system is devoid of issues. The more fitting and sophisticated question is whether the amount or severity of those issues was so great as to upset the people’s will, all told.
The conclusion that the 2020 general election, as a system, was imperfect should not be the metric by which anyone judges its veracity. If you are looking for an ideally perfect, flawless election, even if limited to those held in the United States, and then deduce that only those elections reflect the will of the people, then you can’t believe that George Washington himself was validly elected; you’d have to contend that Lincoln’s election was “stolen;” anyone you voted for who won their office got in fraudulently.
The 2022 midterms have mostly concluded, though some counts are ongoing and the Georgia question, one becoming synonymous with its election process, is heading to a runoff in a few weeks. There’s some reality in the belief that 2022’s election may even seep into 2023. For two-year offices, this is a highly inefficient manner to post leaders. On that, I digress. In understanding that despite those slight anomalies and idiosyncrasies the crux of 2022’s system has found its terminus, you might wonder whether it were tainted to the degree that, to use the word again, any malfeasance affected the democratic process. Did outside influences, bound to be part of the complex system, affect what the voting populous desired?
The short answer is “no.” That’s not my conclusion, though I can admit that it would take something quite obvious and officially substantiated to convince me, personally, that any election was so corrupted as to move the needle on any given race. I rely on the federal government and its millions of dedicated public servants and its billions of dollars of resources invested into its governance. If there is an authority that can even conceivably be a reliable arbiter of whether an election’s contest was stolen, it’s that institution. For those of you who follow some circuitous, and therefore illogical, theory that, “You can’t look to the perpetrator of the crime to be its judge and jury.”, I got nuthin’. You and I … we cannot have a healthy debate about any given election’s nature being bona fide or mala fide. In kind, I predict, no amount of logic or critical thought will sway you, either. Bully for your stalwart build.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has already opined about the honesty of the midterms, and whether the indications of bad actions and actors had enough oomph as to affect the thousands of ballot contests spanning the U.S. last week. Throughout the years of this column I’ve called your attention to CISA, so allow me to just briefly repeat the high-level notes about who CISA is and what they do in case you don’t recall, or in any case if you want to consider the source of the opinion, heavy as it weighs on the believability of the midterms.
In 2018, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security created CISA. It evolved from the National Protection and Programs Directorate. Both the NPPD’s and now CISA’s focus were and are on providing greater national security for you and me in terms of the country’s critical physical and cybersecurity infrastructures. Basically, CISA is charged with defending against ones and zeroes much like the Department of Defense is responsible for defending against war materiel. Its one-sentence description is, “CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborates to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.”
The opinion levied by CISA, and founded on its vast resources and months of work leading up to last Tuesday, is that it’s found “no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure or Election Day operations.” If they were cheeky, biased, or otherwise leaned away from rote professionalism, they might have added, “… again.”
Was the midterm system without fail? Nope. No one is saying that. In Mississippi, for example, its secretary of state website experienced a cyber attack in the form of a distributed denial of service plot. These DDoS attacks are mainstays of hackers’ arsenals. You likely work at a place, or have dealt with a company, that has endured a DDoS attack. Hackers and their bots send countless communications aimed at some target systems to the extent that the attack overwhelms the system, which then shuts down in response. I hazard to bring up the great state of Arizona, but there too there were blips of impropriety. A printing malfunction rejected some completed ballots. Recall what I’ve shared many times here: cybersecurity is not limited to malicious actions because security is influenced just as well by incompetence, negligence, and mistake.
What CISA, and many others, are trying to convey is that the measure of an election’s propriety cannot rest on whether or not every single ballot was counted as a voter intended, and that there were zero other things that went into the system. Ain’t gonna happen, and likely never has. The federal agency, and many others, simply want you to be assured that despite that perennial piece of the puzzle, CISA has “seen no activity that should cause anyone to question the security, integrity or resilience of our election infrastructure.” Now, you know the results of the results.
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
