You’ll have to trust me that this week’s piece will definitely get to the heart of its matter, cybersecurity. From time to time the subject that gets me geeked up isn’t so directly hinged on privacy and information security. They are so prevalent, though, that just about any part of modern-day societal living can find its nexus with these topics. In that way, it’s no different than the English language, the law, or any other such omnipresent facet of life.
In the exercise of writing, that gives me great license and what I share with you leading up to the connection has in fact weighed on my noggin throughout the past week. Maybe I’ve been looking for such a distraction amidst the Christmas activities, the end of another successful academic term, and my own personal rigmarole that came to me in the form of COVID-19, but I digress.
Since you turned 18 or so, you’ve likely endured the annual ritual of filing tax returns. You contributed to society first in terms of going to work, and then by having some percentage of compensation peeled off for the common good, if ostensibly so.
You must realize that you benefit from some subset of those tax withholdings. I wonder, incidentally, whether the word “withholding” was in use before taxation. It sure seems like a rather innocuous way to say that some agency has the authority and ability to slide into the compensation process at every single employer to take. If only you, too, enjoyed that power with money you’ve “lent” to your kids or family members. Would you have the wherewithal, and congressional backing, to automatically recoup that business loan you were too kind to eschew….
The saying is true that here are two inescapable things in life, death and taxes. From the latter you get something in return. You drive on mostly flat, mostly opened roadways. Your children can get somewhat educated. There is a goodly proportion of healthcare that you don’t have to pay for. On and on, some share of public services are at your disposal. Even most of the Treasury Department’s collections efforts are footed by the government, unless you’re audited when the fees and fines are still yours to bear. Let’s do some back-of-the-napkin math.
Say you make $20.00 an hour in salary. If you’re savvy about taxes, maybe the government takes, umm withholds, 15% of that altogether. You still have $17.00 according to science. However, as you drive down the highways and their potholes, as you only pay for tutoring to help supplement the education system, and as you reimburse your hospital through deductibles and insurance premiums that also, if you’re lucky, get skimmed off the paycheck, you realize a few bits of benefits that give back, in a sense. That leaves, say, two dollars in the Treasury’s coffers. Some of that goes to those even less fortunate than you who cannot contribute even the slightest.
A percentage of one of those couple hundred remaining cents goes toward the subject of today’s column, and may surprise you not necessarily about what that funds overall. It may take you aback once some of the specifics bear out. I’m talking about government funded, academic research.
There are dozens of federal agencies that offer research grants. Billions of dollars are at stake, and competition is high. My business, as it were, higher education, takes in a great deal of these opportunities. That makes sense, especially in light of so many colleges and universities. Those that are public institutions behold a public duty to contribute to advancing thought and knowledge. Private institutions, such as mine, maybe do not get funded by tax dollars to the degree that public schools do, but competition for research grants is typical in both spheres. Suffice it to say that pining for those billions, thanks to your tax dollars, is commonplace in the academy.
The vast majority of such funded research is valid, noble even. Medical advances, national security, and so many other components of the modern system of life are propelled through research grants. Some, despite their applicants’ strong beliefs, seem not quite as effective or needed.
The Department of Defense awarded almost $300,000 to study how gnatcatchers worked. Ever visit the chimpanzee house at a zoo and seen their most unusual thrown, ah-hem, objects? The U.S. National Institutes of Health spent almost $600,000 to study the feces-throwing proclivities of the species. These occurrences are not new, either. In the 1960s the CIA dropped around $10 million to learn how well cats may serve in the espionage game. The examples could continue for hours.
Recently, a study was published by scholars from UC Santa Barbara. It certainly surrounded information security and may find some unintended privacy effects, too. I want to share its full title not only to let you know the subject matter but also to illustrate that these academic studies may demonstrate their hifalutin stylings and esoteric natures beginning at the very first words in print: “The effect of social approval on perceptions following social media message sharing applied to fake news.” This, honestly, is one of the most efficient journal titles I encounter regularly.
Now, I haven’t yet discovered how much of your tax dollars went into this, and it must be a little more useful to you than the cat spies outlays. However, to center my point, here, the upshot of all these expenses, months or more of research, and all the prospective conferences and such where the research will shared, is that the more likes that a fake news piece gets, the more believable it tends to be. Fascinating! Whodathunk it? If you did, then I guess you’re vindicated by the heady research you’ve funded.
Whether this intelligence boosts media credibility …. Welp, there’s another study to fund.
