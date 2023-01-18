It is nearing the 300th time I have had the privilege of writing this opinionated column. Sometimes, my opinions are acceptable, others not so much. Sometimes, my research and writing keenly focuses on security and privacy related to technologies. Other times, I have to expend some allotted word count to describe how in the world those topics relate to my palaver. Whether the first incarnation, which I cannot recall and would never look back on for fear of how godawful it was, today’s piece, or that upcoming arbitrary milestone of sorts at the even 300 mark, I typically begin the week’s work toward this end in the same way.
I open my laptop and before even clumsily tapping keys, I ask myself two questions, usually: “How does cybersecurity affect American families?” and “What research has been done to protect internet users from hacking?”. From there, who knows where my mind, research resources, and fleeting attention take me?
So, to get back to the basics in advance of the anniversary, as it were, I more carefully asked those two questions for this piece.
How does cybersecurity affect America Families? Cybersecurity can affect American families in a number of ways. For example, if a family’s personal information is stolen or their devices are hacked, it can lead to financial loss or identity theft. Additionally, cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, such as power grids or hospitals, can disrupt essential services and put the safety and well-being of families at risk.
Furthermore, cyberbullying, harassment, and other forms of online abuse can have negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of family members. It’s important for families to stay informed about cybersecurity threats and take steps to protect themselves, such as using strong passwords, keeping software updated, and being cautious about clicking on links or sharing personal information online.
While basic, indeed, this overview begs my second, typical question. So, what research has been done to protect internet users from hacking? There are many different types of research that have been conducted to protect internet users from hacking, including:
1. Network security: This type of research focuses on developing techniques to secure networks, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems, to prevent hackers from gaining access to them.
2. Cryptography: This type of research focuses on developing encryption algorithms to protect sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, from being stolen by hackers.
3. Authentication: This type of research focuses on developing methods to verify the identity of users, such as password systems, biometrics, and two-factor authentication, to prevent unauthorized access to accounts.
4. Web security: This type of research focuses on identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in web applications, such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting attacks.
5. Malware: This type of research focuses on identifying and analyzing different types of malware, such as viruses and Trojan horses, to understand how they work and develop methods to detect and remove them.
6. Human-centered Security: This type of research focuses on understanding the human factors that play a role in security and developing ways to mitigate the risks associated with human error.
These are some of the most common types of research in the field of internet security, but there are many others as well.
See? It is important to me that we maintain these basic and essential perspectives. It is also important to me that I get this weekly opportunity to publish my thoughts, insights, and research results about them. However, this week’s “getting back to basics” entry is most disconcerting.
The two questions—families’ cybersecurity concerns, and ongoing research to cure them—were of my crafting. They’re not crafty, actually. They are, in fact, simple and uncreative. Sure, they are necessary, but the first time I asked them of myself it was no watershed moment, I can attest.
Today, the disconcerting sense attributes to the responses. Those—from “Cybersecurity can affect…” to “… others as well” were not mine. I copy-pasted them, verbatim. I asked my questions not of any subject matter expert in the field. I did not, in some academic experiment, ask them of my students to garner answers meant to reflect what the future security and privacy leaders are thinking. Rather, I asked them to a machine. An artificially intelligent robotic program provided the entirety of the two answers, even including the cogent, numerically ordered responses to the research bent question.
An AI product recently hit the market, and is currently free to use (thus my experimentation, perennial cheapskate that I tend to be). ChatGPT has been quickly and surely entering the zeitgeist. The online program is a robotic language model programmed and trained to produce text, here in response to human-produced questions. According to ChatGPT’s website, it “was optimized for dialogue by using Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) – a method that uses human demonstrations to guide the model toward desired behavior.”
Like all AI solutions, ChatGPT, numismatically speaking, presents both sides of the coin, good and bad. The goodness is expansive, transcendental, and profound. ChatGPT and its expected progeny will immediately and nearly perfectly create computer programming codes; it will generate compelling legal arguments; it can write journalistic pieces. “Revolutionize” is the word many others in my opinionated positions are using.
Flip the coin over, though. I will call on one, already forceful negative and it comes from the classroom that I serve: plagiarism. From personal essay prompts, seemingly immune to inviting a robot to answer, to full-blown, peer-reviewable academic research, this technology within weeks, or months at most, has infiltrated American schools at all levels.
If you are an educator, or a student, or a student’s parent AI will surely benefit you, as anyone. Now, however, ask yourself: “How does ChatGPT and its ilk affect American education?” and “What is being done to protect against those effects?” Next week, no robots.
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
