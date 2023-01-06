LOUISVILLE — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds took one on the chin Friday after dropping an 80-29 decision to defending state champion Sacred Heart.
The loss, Corbin’s third in a row, dropped the Lady Redhounds’ record to 9-4. Wilson’s squad was also limited to its lowest point output of the season.
Corbin didn’t have an answer for the Valkyries’ Zakiyah Johnson, Reagan Bender and Angelina Pelaye.
The trio combined to score 58 points with Johnson leading the way with a 26-point output. Bender added 18 points while Pelaye finished with 14 points.
Sacred Heart built a 24-4 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back.
The Lady Redhounds faced a 45-10 deficit at halftime before entering the fourth quarter trailing, 68-22.
Bailey Stewart led Corbin with 12 points while Kallie Housley and Kylie Clem each scored seven points apiece.
The Lady Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against South Laurel. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
