I talked enough about politics and bickering the past few weeks, so for today I’ll talk about fun — as in the funhouse that our home has become the last couple of years.
Our toddler Jaxson has certainly been spoiled with toys and goodies since he was born back in 2020.
Not only is his room full of books, stuffed animals, and playsets, but our living room is also wall-to-wall cars, trains, balls, building blocks, inflatables and more.
If he wants to send a Hot Wheels car down a track, he’s got several options. If he wants to blow bubbles, he has a bubble mower, a bubble wand, and a bubble machine. If he wants to squeeze tight a stuffed animal, his toy box is filled to the brim with puppies, teddies and dinosaurs.
Despite all of his playtime options, though, he usually has a rotation of only a few toys each couple of weeks that he really focuses on.
Recently, he’s enjoyed playing outside with his t-ball set, as well as riding around the yard in his stroller.
Inside the house, he’s been enjoying his toy police car, bulldozer and Slinky, as well as any bouncy ball or ping pong ball he can find.
However, when my wife and I do eventually get around to tidying up his things, that’s when he realizes how much he loves all of his toys.
There could be something he hasn’t touched in weeks or months, but when we go to put it away, he absolutely has to have it right then and there.
Similarly, we’ve been loading up some toys he doesn’t play with much to take to his Mimi’s house. But of course, that toy he hasn’t even looked at since winter is now all of a sudden the most fun in the whole wide world.
There’s an old saying that goes, “You don’t know what you got ‘till it’s gone.”
That’s certainly the case for Jaxson with his many toys, but I’m sure many of us can relate to that as well.
We might complain about our jobs but later realize how nice we had it when that job gets taken away.
We may become jealous of our neighbor’s car or home but don’t consider how dependable and sufficient our own possessions are.
And perhaps one of the biggest examples is whenever we lose a loved one. We take for granted our family members being there for us until the one day they’re not.
Unfortunately, so many people take God for granted as well.
You may tell yourself you’ll join a church when you’re older, or you may not have the desire to know Jesus Christ at all.
But if something tragic were to happen, you’d be begging for one more chance to listen to the Lord and dedicate your life to Him.
Hebrews 2:1-4 says, “Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip. For if the word spoken by angels was stedfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompence of reward; How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him; God also bearing them witness, both with signs and wonders, and with divers miracles, and gifts of the Holy Ghost, according to his own will?”
The good news is you have the opportunity right now to tell God you’re no longer taking Him for granted.
If you’ve never known Him, He is anxiously awaiting for you to call out. If you’re backslidden, He will meet you more than halfway to help you get back on track.
Jaxson all of a sudden loved and enjoyed his toys when we were about to take them away.
Don’t wait until the Lord gets taken away from you before you realize how much you need Him.
