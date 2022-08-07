Since my weight is the heaviest it’s ever been, and since that number just continues to grow, I want to start the month of August by trying to at least watch what I eat.
I hope to squeeze in some exercise as well in order to help my weight loss and help me get in better shape, but I feel like my food intake is certainly something I can control better than I have been doing.
Right off the bat, some changes I can make include cutting out soda pop, limiting how much kiddie cereal I eat for breakfast (and sometimes as a late-night snack), and packing healthy food to work that I can eat instead of relying on our vending machines or local fast food restaurants.
Those all sound simple enough but I love having something flavored to drink with dinner, I’m addicted to sugary cereal, and I can’t help but to snack all night long when I’m here at the office.
But I think if I can find some substitutions or at least cut back a little, that will certainly help a lot.
Of course they say that “diets” don’t really work and instead you need to make a “lifestyle change.”
This means that you can’t just say for a few months you’re going to watch what you eat, and then afterwards fall back to your old routines.
You have to find what works best for you and then make permanent changes for the better.
Trying out a fad diet or making crazy sacrifices for 30 days will ultimately just burn you out and put you right back where you started.
I certainly agree with that way of thinking and hopefully I can make some permanent changes over the next few weeks and months.
When we are backslidden in our relationship with God, or if we don’t have a relationship at all, we also need to make changes that are permanent.
Too often we just find ourselves attending church for special occasions, but sleep in the rest of the year. Or we force ourselves to get through a weeklong Bible study only to never look at the Bible ever again.
We also have to choose to be all in with all aspects of our lives as well.
Devoting an hour a week to God while spending the rest of the week living a life of sin is certainly not enough.
It’s great if you’re involved in church but you need to live according to God’s will the rest of the time also.
Otherwise, you’re simply using church as a country club or as a way to put on a phony face for your peers.
Romans 12:1 says, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”
Just like with our eating habits, we have to make complete lifestyle changes for God that are permanent.
If we only make little changes here and there, or if we just do a nice activity here and there, we’ll ultimately end up right back where we started.
We have to think about how God wants us to live all of the time and not just some of the time.
Only then will we be truly sold out to the Lord and ready to take on the world.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.