For a variety of reasons, I’ve been a passenger the past few weeks on what some people like to call “the struggle bus.”
I suppose with the busyness of Christmas and the ever-changing weather patterns of Kentucky, I’ve had cold-like symptoms that I just haven’t been able to shake.
I’m sure many of you get in these situations where you’ll get a cough that just won’t go away, and then when it finally gets better, your nose gets stuffy and sneezy.
On top of that, my wife actually did seek urgent treatment a couple of weeks ago due to how bad she felt, and our little son Jaxson had about 15 days straight of waking up in the wee hours of the morning coughing and getting sick.
So it’s been just a circle of feeling rough in the Hall household, and has left us all stuck in a bit of a rut to start the new year.
Between working, helping each other out, and trying to get some rest when we can, we’ve had to leave many of our chores to be done another day.
We still need to take down our Christmas decorations, and will certainly need to clean around the house when all of the lights and ornaments have been put away.
But for right now, all we can really think about is just trying to get over the hump and be healthy again.
I realize it probably sounds like I’m having a pity party and want you all to feel sorry for me. But that’s certainly not my point.
I know there are millions of people around the world dealing with terrible circumstances. They are the ones who need our help and prayers.
I just wanted to make the point that we all find ourselves stuck sometimes. We all occasionally feel like we aren’t making any progress, and we’re just waiting for something to come along and change the situation.
All the while, it seems like life around us continues to move full speed ahead whether we like it or not.
In times like these, I believe there are a handful of things we need to do to get the ball rolling again.
First, we need to start with prayer.
We can share our hearts with God about our situations, and ask Him to help us through it. There may even be something He’s trying to show you when you’re feeling stuck.
Second, open your Bible.
We can read about the times when the Lord’s people had the appearance of being stuck, but in the end, God’s promises were fulfilled. The Holy Spirit uses the Bible to press upon us the hope of Jesus.
Third, take a step out in faith.
Think about small things you can do in order to take one step at a time. Just do the next little thing in front of you, and this will help you find a rhythm to get moving.
Lastly, practice thanksgiving and remember you are placed for a purpose.
God knows all about your situation, and cares for you even though it may seem your prayers for change go unanswered. Let us remember that the Lord we serve is at work in all of our circumstances.
Psalms 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Whatever situation you may feel stuck in at the moment, know that God is the king over all of it, and wants to rule in your heart.
Perhaps the situation you feel stuck in will bring you closer to Him so you can understand that Jesus is a present help in trouble.
