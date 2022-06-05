Like many little boys do, my son Jaxson has become a big fan of toy cars.
He likes to race them on his toy racetrack, and likes for me to roll them down the hallway to him.
When he’s not playing with them, he simply enjoys just having one in his hand.
So whenever I make a trip to one of our local stores, I always have to make a quick pass through the toy aisle just to see if there are any $1 Hot Wheels that I think he might like.
Then when I get back home and show it to him, he immediately wants it ripped out of the packaging so he can get his hands on it.
This, of course, has gotten me into collecting those little cars and has even gotten me into the very geeky hobby of Hot Wheels photography.
Back in the fall, I stumbled upon Facebook pages and Instagram pages of people who take photos of their little diecast cars to make them look like they are life-size.
Many of the pictures were taken outside with pretty outdoor backgrounds and nice lighting from the sunshine.
Other pictures had little dioramas to make it look like the car was in a body shop or at a gas station.
Then some photographers just used a sheet of plain white paper as a backdrop to make the cars look like something you’d see in a catalog or magazine.
So I started experimenting with it a little bit with the few cars I had acquired, and even started an Instagram page to share the photos I had taken.
I started with a plain sheet of paper like I mentioned, and then took a few photos off of my back porch as well.
Since then I’ve used a milk carton and Google images to make my own little garage.
I’ve also found it fun to just stick a car in my pocket and take it with me whenever I go out and about. You can easily find lots of places that might make for a cool looking surface or background.
For anyone who likes to just get outside and take photos of the city or nature, this definitely can add some fun to the experience.
One tip I learned though is that you have to use tunnel vision when picking out spots to take a picture.
For instance, we have a grill on our back porch with a black protective cover over it. I placed a car on top of it once to take an outdoor photo.
If you simply look at it from afar, you’d just see a little toy car on a grill. But if you zoom in real close, you don’t realize it’s a grill, and instead it looks like the car is on a black surface with my backyard as a background.
So you just have to use tunnel vision and think about how cool the car and scene would look up close with everything else cropped out.
We must seek tunnel vision in our lives as well.
We must use tunnel vision to fix our eyes, our hearts, and our minds on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
But like many aspects of our walk, it is often easier said than done.
It takes faith, action, and yes, discipline, to remove distractions and ungodliness that keep us from fully believing and trusting God.
We’ll have many detours and distractions thrown our way on a daily basis but we have to filter out everything that doesn’t truly deserve a priority in our minds.
The good news, though, is we can easily become centrally focused on Jesus just by spending time in the Bible and by inviting in the Holy Spirit through prayer.
Philippians 3:14-16 says, “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us therefore, as many as be perfect, be thus minded: and if in any thing ye be otherwise minded, God shall reveal even this unto you. Nevertheless, whereto we have already attained, let us walk by the same rule, let us mind the same thing.”
God will bless tunnel vision that is focused on him. He will lead the right people and opportunities into our field of vision and help us prepare for them along the way.
Then true harmony and grace will be found when we have our hearts, minds, and souls fixed upon Jesus.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
