On Saturday, March 11, my brother Jordan treated me to a ticket to the Louisville Arcade Expo as a belated birthday present.
The Louisville Arcade Expo is a three-day weekend event held each year around this time.
For as long as I’ve been familiar with it, it has been held in Louisville in the Triple Crown Pavilion conference center.
To describe it to you, they take over a ballroom inside and fill it up with pinball machines, arcade machines, vendors and special guests.
Basically, you pay for your entrance into the event and then you can play as many games as you like. Very similar to the nice Corbin Pinball Museum we have here in downtown.
But if that’s not enough, there are several other smaller rooms up and down the hallway with more gaming fun to be had.
In those rooms you can find old computer games as well as old video game consoles like the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), the Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis and much, much more.
Those rooms also play host to various tournaments you can compete in if you so choose.
This year was my second time attending the event. The last time I attended was about 10 years ago around 2013.
Needless to say, when I first enter the expo, I feel like I’m one of those kids with the golden ticket walking into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.
Everywhere you turn there are fun games just waiting to be played. Aisles of arcade machines with games like Pac-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Galaga and more.
If you love pinball, you can fire away with machines from several different decades and with a variety of themes.
In the other rooms, my brother and I relived our childhood by playing against each other in games like Double Dribble for the NES, or Super Smash Brothers for the Nintendo 64.
So if you’re a fan of video games or pinball, old or new, it’s well worth the trip and the cost of admission to attend the Louisville Arcade Expo.
After we left, though, my brother and I did have a discussion about the crowd size this year.
When we attended 10 years ago, we were able to wander around and bounce from game to game at our leisure. There was a decent crowd but not a huge crowd so it was easy to walk around, and there was very little waiting to play the games we wanted to play.
This time, however, the crowd was much larger. There were lots of “excuse me’s” and “pardon me’s” just to get from one game to the next.
Then once we got to the game we wanted to play, there was at least a small line for each game.
While my brother and I have no experience planning large events, we both agreed it was time for the Louisville Arcade Expo to think a bit bigger. I’m not familiar with all of the venues in the Louisville area, but they could certainly fill an event space bigger than what they are in.
On top of that, parking was difficult too as we had to wait for someone to pull out before we could pull in. I bet there were at least a few people who probably chose to spend their time elsewhere when they saw how much trouble it was just to get in.
A lot of churches today are growing their congregations at a similar rate.
They often say it’s time for your church to expand its building or build a new building when you’re routinely 70-80% full each week. and unlike the arcade expo, you certainly see churches adhering to that rule.
On one hand, that is absolutely joyful when you see churches growing like that. But on the other hand, you have to wonder if God’s Kingdom as a whole is actually growing or if it’s just us Christians transferring our memberships from one church to the next.
Don’t get me wrong, if the Lord is telling you that your work is needed at another place, you should absolutely listen to Him.
Furthermore, if your church has a specific need, I hope there’s a fellow child of God out there who can help you out.
But true growth of the church comes when lost souls get saved, and brand new, born again Christians join our numbers.
Acts 9:31 says, “Then had the churches rest throughout all Judaea and Galilee and Samaria, and were edified; and walking in the fear of the Lord, and in the comfort of the Holy Ghost, were multiplied.”
Of course, no evangelism can take place without a movement of the Holy Spirit which is why, now more than ever, we need to serve God faithfully in order to add new believers to our church.
