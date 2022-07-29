As you all may have heard, this is Sports Writer Les Dixon’s last official week at the Times-Tribune. He will be helping us out until mid-August, but this week is his final official week as part of our staff.
So in honor of the man who has served our community for 31 years, I wanted to dedicate this week’s column to him.
For as long as I’ve been working here and beyond, Les has been the heart and soul of this newspaper, and a true pillar of the Tri-County.
I’ve been in the industry for 20 years now, and no one I’ve known has dedicated and sacrificed more for their job than Les. He always provided top notch, award-winning coverage for every sport in our area. No game was ever too small, and everything he was involved with felt like a big deal.
Whether it was a state tournament or district tournament, high school or Little League, regular season or post-season, it did not matter. You could always count on Les providing the best story possible with compelling photos and interviews to go along with those stories.
Honestly, any newspaper on the planet would have been lucky to have him, which makes our neck of the woods that much more fortunate to have him for the time we did.
When Les announced on Facebook that he was stepping away, I was first off flattered that he took the time to mention me in his comments. But I also made it a point to say that every athlete and coach who has come and gone through one of our schools should take just a minute to say “thank you” to Les.
I’ve seen other newspapers and other local TV stations. None of them did more for local teams and student-athletes than what Les Dixon did.
We are certainly going to miss him here, and I’m sure I speak for the staff when I say thank you for all of your hard work, and we all wish you the best of luck with what life has ahead of you.
On a personal level though, I also just wanted to show my appreciation for Les as a friend.
When I started this job back in 2009, he was one of the first people I got to know as we bonded quickly over things like sports and music and pro wrestling.
He was always nice enough to invite me along to the Kentucky Wildcat and Cincinnati Bengal media days.
We also watched several other games on TV together, and had many nights dining at Huddle House after late shifts at the office.
He’s also always been very generous over the years whenever I’ve needed anything.
But what I’ll perhaps be the most grateful for is he basically introduced me to my future wife Carmen. Since she is also a big sports fan, she followed him on Twitter for sports updates and for his humor. Then that led to us starting to talk on Twitter and eventually going on our first date.
So again, thank you, Les, for everything you’ve done over the years, and thank you for always being a great friend. And for anyone who takes the time to read this, make sure you go tell Les “thank you” as well.
It’s been an honor and a privilige working with you. This place and this entire region will never be the same.
