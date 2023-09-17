We all go to school for years and years, but it’s often those random tidbits we learn that stick with us over time.
I remember in a marketing class in college, the teacher told us that we’re all subjected to thousands of advertisements a day whether we realized it or not.
At first I thought that sounded crazy, but then as he explained it, it made more sense.
For starters, we see several advertisements in places like this newspaper, in magazines, on TV, on the internet, and on billboards. And we hear advertisements while listening to the radio or a podcast.
But those are just the obvious ones and just the tip of the iceberg.
What you don’t think about are all the brands and logos you see plastered all over almost everything.
Just take a stroll around your house sometime and pay attention to how much marketing you have just right there.
In your kitchen alone you’ll see branding all over things like food packaging, soda pop cans, big utensils, and appliances.
Walk through your living room and you’ll see branding on your TV, electronics, DVD cases and books.
Check out your garage and you’ll see “Craftsman”, “John Deere”, “Stihl”, “Black & Decker” etc.
All of those things are pieces of marketing. No, they’re not actual advertisements or commercials, but they’re helping to keep their product name in your mind.
Then outside of your house, think about how much marketing and advertising you see in a place like the grocery store alone. Food brands everywhere you turn plus all of the store’s signs and displays up and down the aisles.
Furthermore, just being out around people will present a lot of marketing too. Think about all of the name brand shoes and clothes you see people wear as they pass you by.
So when you really reflect on it, all of that marketing adds up quick and you see a ton of it without even realizing it.
In today’s world, we are exposed to marketing and influencers more than ever before.
Back in the day, we could get away from it easier. But now that we have our phones basically stapled to our hands, we see all types of marketing as well as many people telling us what to buy, what to do, and even what to think.
This is why it is so important we do our due diligence in order to know the difference between what we need and what we want, and to know the difference between what is right and what is wrong.
We can start with the fundamentals like I wrote about two weeks ago. This means just spending time with God in prayer and studying His Word.
Those are the steps we can do on our own to speak to God and to learn what He wants us to do.
But all of today’s outside influences also make it very important for us to pray for our pastors and preachers and church leaders.
Every Sunday morning, my pastor prays to be a reflection of the Lord so that we see God during the sermon and not just the pastor himself.
We need to also pray that same prayer for all of our preachers because God has given them a big responsibility to teach us and to lead us. And we need to trust and obey the words of the Lord above anything else our society tries to sell us.
1 Timothy 6:11 says, “But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.”
It is astonishing to think about how many influences we come into contact with in just a few hours of our day.
We have so many people and products pulling us this way and that way.
But at the end of the day, we have to keep our eyes set on God’s way.
