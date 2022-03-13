Because I didn’t know this person that well, and because I don’t know exactly what happened, I won’t go into any detail other than to say a young life from my hometown was tragically ended this past weekend.
If what I’ve heard was true, then it certainly makes me very angry about how it occurred. Because of someone’s negligence, a family is now without one of their sons, a child is now without their dad, and his siblings are now without one of their brothers.
I’ll certainly be praying for comfort for that family as they try to carry on over these next few days, weeks, months and years. He was a very nice person who will no doubt be missed by all of his loved ones.
Of course I’m sure you might be asking why I’d even bother bringing this up if I’m not going into any detail. My point for this is just to emphasize once again how quickly and how suddenly a life here on earth can end.
All of us in our minds just assume we’re going to live well into our golden years, and maybe some of us will, but we’re by no means guaranteed that.
Many of us might be guilty of procrastinating and putting off things that need to get done, but there is nothing more risky or dangerous than to go through life without coming to know Jesus Christ.
For yourself, don’t you want to know for sure where you’ll be spending eternity? And for your loved ones, why would you want to make them worry what might happen to your soul in the event of something sudden and tragic?
Heaven and Hell are two very real places. I know it’s easy to forget about that or scoff at it because we don’t see them here on earth, but both of them are very, very real.
Wouldn’t you like to ease that burden for yourself and for your loved ones who want the best for you?
1 Peter 1:8-9 says, “Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory: Receiving the end of your faith, even the salvation of your souls.”
To be clear, I am by no means suggesting the person who passed away this past weekend was not saved. He was a member of a church and was always a light to those who knew him.
I just wanted to reiterate the fact that our time on earth, and our loved ones’ time on earth, is not guaranteed to be long. So don’t put off a relationship with God and don’t put off telling others about the amazing grace of our Lord and Savior.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
