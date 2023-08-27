It is hard to believe, but football season is already getting underway.
High school football kicked off last week while college football begins this weekend.
Then on September 7, the first official game of the NFL season will take place, with the rest of the teams playing their first games that following Sunday.
For me, this is one of my favorite times of the year as I love watching any type of football, whether it be live and in person, or on the TV.
But what it also means for me is the return of fantasy football which I also enjoy.
I remember sharing all about fantasy football in a column last year, but this year, we are adding a twist to the league I play in with my coworkers.
We have decided to turn it into a “keeper” league since we’ve all been playing together for several years now.
What that means is we will have the option to keep some of our players from this year’s team and bring them with us to our team next year.
Previously, we would have a brand new team every season. We would start from scratch with every player getting tossed back into the pool for the draft.
But now we’ll at least be able to hang on to a few players to give ourselves a head start.
Of course, with this change comes new strategy you might have to consider.
Instead of planning your roster for one season, you might think about how good your players will be for the next several seasons.
Instead of drafting someone who might be about to retire, you might instead draft someone who is young and will be an all-star for many years to come. That way, they will be exclusive to your team and will help you down the road.
It’s always a crapshoot in fantasy football and in sports in general, though. You may think one player is the next Peyton Manning, but he could just as easily not live up to the hype, or in the worst case, suffer injuries his whole career.
But your hope is that you haul in those diamonds in the rough who will help your team be great for a long time.
Small choices like this can pay dividends in furthering God’s Kingdom as well.
The Lord could place someone in our hearts and tell us we need to invite them to church.
Then later on, we see what a difference it made for that person but also for the whole congregation.
Just taking that one small step could truly start a fire in that individual’s soul as well as everyone around them.
It’s those seemingly small steps of obedience that can add up to make big differences before long.
It could be inviting someone to church but it could also be something as simple as memorizing a Bible verse to share when the moment presents itself.
1 Samuel 17:34-35 says, “And David said unto Saul, Thy servant kept his father’s sheep, and there came a lion, and a bear, and took a lamb out of the flock: and I went out after him, and smote him, and delivered it out of his mouth: and when he arose against me, I caught him by his beard, and smote him, and slew him.”
David used small opportunities as a shepherd to prepare himself for the bigger moments, like when he faced off with Goliath.
And just like making those small choices in my fantasy league could lead to big success, it’s those small steps that God puts before us that could lead to real highlight moments.
