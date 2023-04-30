Though it was a bit chilly this week, it has been feeling like spring lately. It has certainly looked like spring since my backyard became a jungle of weeds seemingly overnight.
Because of all this, it has gotten me in the spirit to do a little spring cleaning and yard work.
With the sun shining brighter through our windows, the dust becomes much more prevalent on our TV stands, counters and shelves.
I can walk by all of it a few times and ignore it for a while. But eventually I realize it’s beyond time to do some dusting and cleaning.
I’ll start with those counters and shelves and then start to notice things like the base boards, door frames, cracks and crevices that also need a little TLC.
After that, I turn my attention to the exterior where the lawn is in desperate need of its first mowing of the season. I was able to take care of that last Thursday evening with my old mower that somehow keeps on ticking despite its age and condition.
Of course, our little Jaxson wanted to be right in the middle of the fun so he pushed around his toy lawnmower in the front yard while I tackled the mess in the back.
Additionally, I am really wanting to add some gravel to our little landscaping area around our front porch. It’s mostly been made up of weeds and old mulch for the past several years. So I’d like to do that little project sometime soon to make it look nicer.
Suffice it to say, the spring season can definitely get you in the mood to do a little cleaning and maintaining around the home.
Our souls and spiritual lives can stand to use a deep cleaning as well.
Spring is a good time to throw away old, dusty, broken-down junk that’s just been taking up space in your closet or garage.
We can unpack our baggage of sin and guilt and lay it all out before God. God can give you a fresh start when you seek His forgiveness.
Spring is also a good time to give away or sell those possessions that you keep telling yourself you’re going to use one day but haven’t touched in over a decade. We tend to want to hang on to those things but we know deep down it would feel good to let them go.
Similarly, we shouldn’t keep God to ourselves and should strive to share Him with those around us. We should always keep our eyes open for opportunities to pray with someone or share the Gospel with someone.
And lastly, for those items you aren’t getting rid of, spring is a good time to give them some love. Reorganize your drawers, fluff those pillows, or do like I mentioned earlier and dust those shelves.
Our faith can often use a dusting off or fresh coat of paint as well. Just start with one thing at a time, such as Bible study, and work your way from there.
Matthew 5:14-16 says, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”
Wherever you begin your “spring cleaning” journey, just remember that you never have to do it alone. The Lord God himself can help you cut through all of the clutter in every area of your life.
