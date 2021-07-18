I had to dedicate last Thursday’s column to our baby boy Jaxson who had just turned 1 year old that day. But I didn’t want to wait any longer to dedicate one to our little cat Lexie who we had to say our final goodbyes to on June 30, 2021.
To say she’s been a companion to me over the years would be an understatement as she’s pretty much been with me for my entire adult life.
My mom adopted her around 2003 when I was just a sophomore in college. She wasn’t necessarily looking to adopt a cat that day as she was just killing time at the pet store looking at cats. But Lexie figuratively and literally jumped out at Mom as if to tell her that you’re not leaving here without taking me with you.
I immediately started to bond with Lexie whenever I’d come to visit my mom’s house. Back then, we lived pretty close as I was going to school at UK in Lexington, and Mom lived in nearby Winchester. Thus I’d often come out for a weekend dinner or for a quiet place just to study. But every time I’d go off into another room to do homework, Lexie would be right behind me and jump up into my lap.
A couple of years later, Mom and my stepdad Tim moved into a bigger house and decided they didn’t want to have any animals inside their new place. However, they didn’t want to lose contact with Lexie and wanted to find a friend or relative to give her to so that they could some see Lexie from time to time.
I, of course, didn’t want to lose Lexie either, and since I had recently moved into a pet-friendly rental home, I told her I’d adopt her. Then from that point on, Lexie stayed with me wherever I went for the next 16 years.
I lived at that house for one more year after that as I completely finished up my college studies. Then I actually moved in with Mom and Tim so that I could save up some money. Yes, I was bringing a cat to their new home but they had already broken their no-animal oath with another cat they adopted named Ali.
Lexie and I stayed there until early 2009 when I got hired by the Times-Tribune. I accepted the position in late February, and then started working in late March after lots of packing up and an apartment search.
I had never been to Corbin before, but Lexie and I were excited to move to a new city and into a new home as I started my new job.
A little over a year later, Lexie and I got to meet the pretty lady who would eventually become my wife and, as a result, would also become Lexie’s new mom.
The next year, Carmen and I got engaged, and later on started house hunting. We planned to take our time with the engagement, and so if we found a house we liked, I was just going to live there by myself until Carmen could move in.
We got married in September 2012, and I actually was able to start moving my things in September 2011 — exactly one year prior. Of course this meant that Lexie was moving in too, and so she was the queen of the house for a year until her mommy moved in 365 days later.
After bouncing around from place to place the previous few years, this was where Lexie and I finally got settled in. For the next 10 years, she’d get to spend her days here celebrating all the moments and milestones with us.
Several Christmases were spent with her sleeping underneath the tree or on top of gift boxes. She was also here when we welcomed in our dog Skipper. I’m not sure if they were ever super best friends but they both seemed to get along for the most part.
She was also with us when we welcomed home little Jaxson just over a year ago.
But over the past 12-18 months, we certainly noticed her years were starting to catch up with her. We never knew her exact age but guessed she was around 18 years old.
Lexie had still been able to jump up and get around pretty well lately. She had jumped up onto our dining table as recently as a few months ago.
But it was getting apparent that she was slowly losing the ability to take care of herself. And then it just seemed like all of a sudden she got much worse.
We came back home from a weekend visit to my dad’s house and noticed such a drastic change in her from just a couple of days prior. She would barely move and would just find anywhere she could to lie down. And when she did try to move, it seemed like it was all she could do to muster up a few steps.
On top of that, she suddenly had no interest in eating anything. For her last few days, we only saw her take a few sips of water and that was about it.
I had somewhat prepared myself for this the past few years as I knew she was getting really old. Even though she had been getting along quite well for her age, I knew that as she neared two decades of life that her time with us was limited.
But just the notion of taking her on a one-way trip to the vet was something I never wanted to do and would never really be ready for.
Thankfully I had Carmen and even little Jaxson by my side to make it as easy as possible. She was the brave one to call the vet and set up the appointment. Then at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, we took Lexie for her last trip which would be to the Corbin Animal Clinic.
We certainly appreciated the kindness of the staff there. For that next hour they had to watch us cry our eyes out.
I think I’ll always remember the veterinarian complimenting Lexie on her pretty eyes, and then asking if Lexie had gotten to be with us for all of these years.
It was that point when it really sunk in just how long Lexie had been my little companion, and how fortunate I was to get to have her around for 18 years.
My mom and stepdad were kind enough to come down a couple of days later to help us bury Lexie in our backyard. There’s a little alcove formed by the trees in the back corner of our yard that I thought would be a nice place for her to be.
Then just this past week, we received a little care package from the Corbin Animal Clinic. It had a card and Lexie’s little paw prints included as well as a lock of her hair in a little bottle. We thought that was so nice of them to go the extra mile and send us that keepsake.
All of us are certainly going to miss the little lady here at our house. She had her own little unique meow and sounds she’d make when someone petted her. She was always so sweet to everyone and definitely one of the prettiest cats I had ever seen.
But I just hope that she’s able to rest well now and hope she knows how much she was loved by all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.