Since this will be my last column before Kentucky’s Primary Election next week, I wanted to make this short and sweet by reminding everyone to pray and to vote.
If you spend just five minutes scrolling through Facebook or Twitter, it feels like 95 percent of the population has one political opinion or another. Yet only a third of the population will take the time to go vote.
We spend all day bickering and arguing, and yet won’t let our voice be heard when it actually counts.
But before you head out to the polls on Tuesday, be sure to pray and talk to God about the choices you should make.
I know there will be candidates who will “tell it like it is” or candidates who will tell you everything you want to hear. And if you like what they’re saying, then hopefully they will follow through on their promises.
But I would rather listen to what God has to say because He will never break a promise and He will never let you down.
These past three to four years have been some of the more devastating years for Kentucky as long as I can remember.
We’ve had to deal with the Covid pandemic, flooding, tornadoes, and most recently a mass shooting. Whether or not you like our current governor, he has had to deal with a lot. And whoever takes that office the next four years needs to be ready to handle the same and more.
This is why it’s so important that we pray, and then go let our voice be heard.
Proverbs 29:2 says, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”
We should want who God has anointed simply because God Himself has anointed them.
All of the big endorsements and campaign donors really don’t mean anything to me.
I would rather listen to God when casting my vote, and I hope that whoever wins will listen to God as well.
The polls will be open at 6 a.m. this Tuesday, May 16. Find your polling location and take a few minutes out of your day to let your voice be heard.
But no matter what you do, please pray for this election, pray for our state, and pray for our country.
