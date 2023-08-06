This week marks the release of the new movie, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and I am definitely excited for it.
As my friends and family know, the Ninja Turtles were my favorite superheroes growing up.
The iconic 1980s cartoon as well as the mega popular toys came along when I was around 5 years old, so I couldn’t help but be crazy for TMNT.
I remember asking for everything Turtle-related for my birthdays and Christmases, and I pretty much had it all.
Back then, you could find the Ninja Turtles on just about everything, from lunchboxes to bed sheets, from baseball gloves to beanbag chairs, and yes, even apple turnovers.
Fast forward to today, and I’m reminded of those good ole days as the Turtle boys have been plastered all over everything yet again ahead of the new movie.
I’ve already had the Mutant Mayhem cereal, Mutant Mayhem pizza and Mutant Mayhem macaroni and cheese. But I’ve also seen action figures, board games, coloring books, posters, snack cakes, t-shirts, shoes, hats and more — all TMNT related.
Aside from all of that, I’ve seen previews and clips of the movie all over TV and social media.
If the film somehow happens to be a flop, it won’t be because of the marketing.
But in addition to the “mayhem” reminding me of my childhood, it has also reminded me of how I need to approach my own life.
As I’ve mentioned, I have seen the Ninja Turtles being a part of everything lately. Not just toys and TV, but everything.
We need to let God be part of everything too.
Even some of the most dedicated church-goers tend to forget that we need a relationship with the Lord outside of His house as well.
So often, we exit the sanctuary at noon each Sunday and basically tell ourselves, “Okie dokie, that’s enough God for this week! See you in seven days, Lord!”
But in reality, church time is where our time with God should only begin. It shouldn’t be just that one hour a week.
When you invite the Lord into your heart, you are inviting him to be the Lord of your life 24/7.
Time with God shouldn’t be strictly reserved for church or Bible study, but it should be all of the time.
Take a few moments at work to just pray and check in with the Lord. Give thanks to God each time you sit down to a meal. Ask Him to be with you when you’re going somewhere or have big plans to make.
There are many ways and many opportunities to spend time with God if we just remember to include Him.
Proverbs 3:6 says, “In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are mostly known for their cartoons and toys, but lately, they’ve been all over everything.
Similarly, our time with God shouldn’t just be at church or for a few minutes in Bible study. It should be all day long with everything and everywhere.
