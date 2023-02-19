When I consider how much it’s been a part of my life the past two years, I don’t know how it’s taken me this long to write about it. But if there’s been one overarching theme since Jaxson was born, or rather one overarching theme song, it would be, “Mum! Dad! Bingo! BLUEY!”
Yes, that is the opening to “Bluey” which is a cartoon series our toddler son Jaxson has loved for quite some time now.
The show is based around a family of talking heeler dogs consisting of Chili the mom, Bandit the dad, Bingo the 4-year-old sister, and Bluey the 6-year-old sister.
Each episode is about eight minutes long, and they can be found on the Disney Junior channel or the Disney+ streaming service.
The series originated in Australia and is where the show is set. So the family of heelers plus every other dog they come in contact with have Australian accents and occasionally use phrases commonly heard around Australia.
Throughout the series you get introduced to the cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents of the Heelers. You also get to know all of Bingo and Bluey’s friends from school, as well as some of their parents too.
Many episodes are based around games and fun the Heeler family has around their house. Most of the time everything is comedic and silly, but often times they can be a bit more tear-jerking and sentimental as well.
Every episode has a title that is given at the beginning, and typically includes a central theme or lesson that the episode is based around.
For example, in the very first episode of “Bluey,” which is called “Magic Xylophone,” the sisters pretend their toy xylophone has the ability to freeze people when it’s hit. So the girls take turns freezing and unfreezing their dad, and making him look silly while he’s frozen.
However, Bluey ends up hogging all of the turns, and has to learn that she needs to share with her sister and others.
In addition to these lessons, the series will also dive into situations that viewers of any age can learn from or relate to.
They will tackle such topics as parenting newborns, children with their own unique needs, and navigating hectic schedules.
That’s just one of the many reasons that I think “Bluey” has become popular with children and adults alike. My wife and I might pretend that we’re only familiar with the show because of Jaxson, but we’ll certainly find ourselves getting sucked into it even when he’s asleep.
The one theme of the show that I’ve always admired though was how the parents would put themselves in a variety of situations to teach lessons to their kids, to help their kids, or to just make their kids happy.
At any moment, you might find them dancing in public, pretending to be some wild animal around neighbors, or even being late for work — all in order to help their kids out in some unique way.
This all sets a great example of how we should be as parents, but also how we should be as children of God.
The Lord should be everyone’s top priority, but doing whatever is best for your family and children is not far behind.
Living according to God’s will may often find us in uncomfortable situations, and doing what is necessary to raise kids may place us in awkward positions.
But helping others along and obeying the Lord’s commands are far more important than worrying about your own appearance.
If it’s what God wants you to do, then do it. and if it’s what is best for your family, then do it. Plain and simple.
Galatians 2:20 says, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.”
Just like Bandit and Chili, we are all going to find ourselves in some interesting situations for the benefit of our family and others. But it will never be anything compared to what Jesus Christ did for us, and what he continues to do for us today.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
