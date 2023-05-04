Star Wars Day has become an informal holiday celebrated by Star Wars fans on May 4th each year. That date comes from the pun, “May the Fourth be with you,” which is a play on the popular Star Wars phrase, “May the Force be with you.”
In recent years, Disney has taken advantage of Star Wars Day to host special events as well as to make big announcements about the franchise.
I have been a fan of Star Wars for about as long as I can remember.
I recall going to my grandparents’ house and watching marathons with my uncles when I was little.
Then in 1997, I got my first chance to see the original movie on the big screen when it was re-released in theaters.
From that point on, I was Star Wars crazy.
I collected several of the action figures, I had all of the DVDs, and even bought the soundtracks on CD.
In 2002 and 2005, I stood in lines with my friends to get tickets for the midnight releases of the new movies.
Most recently, I have really enjoyed “The Mandalorian” which is an episodic series on the Disney+ streaming app. If you’ve never watched it, you’ve probably at least heard of “Baby Yoda,” who is heavily featured.
Today also marks the premiere of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” on Disney Junior which could become one of my son Jaxson’s favorites as he loves all of the other cartoons on that channel.
What I’ve also always loved about the Star Wars movies is the example it sets for having faith in what you can’t see.
The Jedi heroes are often instructed to let go and just trust in the Force.
There is an iconic scene in the original movie where Luke Skywalker has to trust in the Force during an air raid battle with the evil Empire.
After seeing all of his friends and fellow Rebel pilots get shot down, he is seemingly left all alone to take on the tall task of blowing up the Death Star.
He is looking at everything on his computer and targeting system all while being chased down by Darth Vader.
But then Luke hears the voice of his late friend Obi-Wan Kenobi telling him to use the Force and let go.
At this point, he turns off all of his equipment that he had been leaning on and decides to just put his faith in the Force.
Then from out of nowhere, his pal Han Solo makes his return to shoot down Darth Vader, giving Luke some breathing room to take the near-impossible shot at the Death Star.
We can learn from this because our lives are full of distractions coming at us full speed from all directions.
We try to take it all on with our technology or with skills we’ve learned or with knowledge we’ve gained over the years. We use all of these assets available to us, and yet it still isn’t enough.
The devil will keep throwing more and more obstacles at us but what we really need is true faith in the Lord.
His helping hand will come at the right time when we put our faith in Him.
His timely blessings will come at the right time when we put our faith in Him.
Luke Skywalker had Obi-Wan telling him to use the Force, and then he received unexpected help from his friend Han Solo.
Similarly, we can listen to the Holy Spirit directing us to let go of what we think we know, and to put our faith in God. Then from out of nowhere, the Lord will send his own version of Han Solo to our rescue at just the right time.
Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
God’s help is going to always be necessary. And our practicing of faith in Him will always be necessary.
There will continue to be obstacles, and there will continue to be new technology that we think will be enough, but we will continue to struggle until we have the Lord in our hearts, and we put our complete trust in Him.
May the Fourth be with you all, and more importantly, may the Faith be with you all!
Brad Hall can be reached at bhall@thetimestribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.