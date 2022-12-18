If you’ve read my columns over the years, you know I love to write about Christmas all throughout the month of December.
For the past two weeks, I’ve shared some Christmas nostalgia of my childhood.
This week, I’m bringing it back to 2022 because for the first time ever, I got brave and hung up Christmas lights from my roof.
The first few Christmases that my wife and I were married, we decorated outside with a few deer that lit up as well as some little trees that lined our sidewalk.
Later on, we added an inflatable dog and cat as well as a couple of Star Showers as our old deer started to wear out.
Recently, I did a little bit of extra work by hanging up lights around our front porch windows and our front porch columns.
But this year, since I had acquired an extension ladder since last Christmas, I wanted to try my hand at hanging up lights from our roof.
I wasn’t yet brave enough or really even smart enough to understand how to hang them up across my entire roof. But I did hang them up from the area of the roof that goes all across our porch.
To be expected, I started out with some frustrations as I began my decorating journey.
First off, I realized that morning that we didn’t have nearly enough lights to cover the space so I had to delay my start by running to the store.
Secondly, I picked a really cold day to be outdoors as it was around 38 degrees that weekend. It wouldn’t have been so bad if I could wear gloves, but I knew they would be too bulky for me to try to hang those little white lights.
Nonetheless, I didn’t let either of those things keep me from giving it a go.
I started up the left side and was doing pretty well early on. But as I started to get higher and higher off the ground, I started scratching my head trying to figure out how to keep going.
The way I had my ladder positioned, I didn’t feel like I could reach far enough to hang the lights — at least not safely.
This was when I started to have my doubts as I was cold and a little bit dumbfounded as to what to do next. It felt like I had a big journey ahead of me, and even made me wonder how difficult it would be next month when I return to take everything down.
However, I kept telling myself how nice everything would look if I was able to get the job done. So as I adjusted the ladder a little bit more, I soon realized that instead of leaning it on the roof, it would be easier to lean the ladder on the side of the house itself.
After a few trips up and down the ladder making my way across, I started to see the Christmas light at the end of the tunnel.
I found a nice rhythm that was working, and before long I had made it to the other side and back down to the ground.
Later that night when we were able to see the lights shining bright, I was certainly glad I didn’t take the easy way out and give up before I finished the job.
Along with our inflatables and other lights, everything turned out to be really nice and has made the Christmas season that much more enjoyable.
Life can offer us easy ways out, and when it comes to living out the Christian life, those roads can certainly be tempting.
The world will tell us to just go with the flow of culture or follow the path of least resistance, but God calls us to be better and do things differently.
We are meant to reflect Jesus Christ’s glory here on Earth, and this typically can’t be done without a little hard work and sacrifice.
1 Corinthians 9:24-27 says, “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain. and every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible. I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.”
Looking back on my first attempt at hanging Christmas lights, I’m glad I saw it through until the end because it was certainly worth it.
As Christians when we’re serving God through ministry, or just when we’re serving him in our everyday lives, we must remember to live in a way deserving of the ultimate prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.