We’re still three weeks away from the official start of the NFL season, but we’re just seven days away from the first of my two fantasy football drafts this year.
I’m in one fantasy football league with a few guys from here at the office, and I’m in another league with some friends from high school.
Yes, I enjoy it so much that I can’t just be in one league — I have to be in at least two, and sometimes three or four.
I’ve been playing it for probably 15 years now or longer, and it definitely makes some of the random games more fun to watch as you cheer on your players or cheer against the other teams’ players.
If you’re unfamiliar with how it works, each person in a league is in charge of their own team. To start the season, you have a draft where you draft NFL players to your roster. Then you earn points each week of the season based on how well your roster of players performs.
Last year, one of my starting rosters was Quarterback Kyler Murray; Wide Receivers Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and Keenan Allen; Running Backs Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor; Tight End Rob Gronkowski; Kicker Nick Folk; and New Orleans’ defense.
I drafted Henry and Taylor first and second, and they ended up being two of the top running backs in the league. Then I got very lucky with Kupp who I picked very late in the draft. He went on to be the best receiver in the league, and as a sad Bengals fan, I definitely remember him leading the Rams to the Super Bowl.
But even though I ended up winning that fantasy league, you still might be asking, “Why didn’t you just draft a bunch of quarterbacks? They tally the most yards and score the most touchdowns.”
And you would definitely be correct about their points, but just like a team in real life, you have to have players at each specific position.
In most leagues, you start one quarterback, three wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end, one kicker and one collective defense.
A team is made up of many different members playing many different roles.
The same is even more true when we’re talking about our church families and the body of Christ.
1 Corinthians 12:18 says, “But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body, as it hath pleased him.”
We all have different roles, but God’s kingdom cannot function without all of those areas filled.
Some of us are handy with physical work and manual labor that needs to get done.
Others are gifted with the ability to stay in contact with our brothers and sisters and always keeping check on them.
And then some of us are good at teaching or good at singing.
There is a seemingly endless amount of roles, but whatever our gifts may be, God has called us to serve His kingdom in our homes, in our churches, and in our places of business.
As legendary football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual.”
