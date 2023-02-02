If you know me, then you know I love to watch movies. My wife and I have a shelf full of DVDs, and we subscribe (or borrow our parents’ passwords) to several of the popular streaming services.
We’ll also look for any random movie that might be on TV and let it play for background noise if we are busy with other things.
But since today is a certain holiday, and since this year marks the 30th anniversary of a certain movie, I thought I’d talk about one of my all-time favorite comedies, which is of course, “Groundhog Day.”
If you’re unfamiliar with the 1993 film, the lead character Phil Connors, who is played by Bill Murray, relives the Groundhog Day holiday over and over and over again.
Phil is depicted as an egotistical jerk who is selfish and believes he is better than all of those around him.
But as the Groundhog Days keep repeating and repeating, he starts to realize how badly he treats everyone, and how much more joy he finds when he puts the needs of others ahead of his own.
Once he finally understands the importance of putting others first, and starts honestly living like it, he then breaks the spell of February 2nd, and gets to finally wake up on February 3rd.
Several movies have borrowed the same premise to teach similar lessons with one of my favorites being “12 Dates of Christmas.” But none of them are as classic or as memorable as “Groundhog Day.”
That movie is so synonymous with the holiday that we’ll often say “It’s like Groundhog Day” whenever something seems to be repeating itself.
Never mind the little animal that looks for its shadow each year. The holiday to many folks is based around Phil Connors and his experience of repeating the same day over and over again.
God also repeats himself when he’s trying to guide us or warn us.
In the book of Genesis, He gave Pharoah the same dream about future events two times in a row.
God also woke Samuel up three different times at night when He was calling him to be a prophet.
Later on, Jesus would ask Peter the same question three times in a row: “Do you love me?”
Aside from those examples, there’s a recurring theme throughout the Bible of God telling us to not be afraid. In fact, there’s some variation of the phrase “fear not” that is found over 300 times in Scripture.
Thus, it’s safe to say that if you’ve ever noticed a recurring theme or feeling of repetition in your life, then it’s time to pay attention.
Whether it’s in our Bible study, or when we talk to God, or through any other means, when the Lord repeats Himself, it is time to listen.
