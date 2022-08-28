I’ve shared in the past about how I’ve decoded some of the slang used by crowds much younger than me.
I recall learning that “straight fire” meant something was awesome or excellent.
“That new suit you’re wearing is straight fire.”
I also remember hearing the phrase “throwing shade” which means to publicly criticize someone or call out someone.
These phrases have been around for a while now and probably aren’t even used by teens anymore. and I’m sure there are hundreds of more words and phrases used as slang that I’m totally unaware of.
I did hear another term, or rather an abbreviation, recently that made me curious what it meant though.
On a radio show I listen to, they mentioned the acronym “FOMO” when they were talking about catching up on TV shows.
When I first heard that phrase, I almost was afraid to Google it since it sounded rather weird to begin with. But then I found out that it simply means “fear of missing out.”
It’s often used in the context to explain why we might rush to do something or try something new.
In the case of that radio show, they were talking about catching up on TV shows because they didn’t want to miss out on all of the excitement. They had a “fear of missing out.”
So now that we have a name for this phenomenon, I realized that FOMO can drive us to do different things and also leave us feeling sad and jealous.
When we see our friends buy an expensive house or a new car, we start to question if we made the right career choices earlier in life.
When we see others having fun at a vacation resort or at a fancy new restaurant, we want to immediately make reservations so we’re not missing out.
And how many times have we rushed out to the movie theaters to see a big blockbuster because we didn’t want to be the only one who hadn’t seen it?
Social media has certainly heightened the fear of missing out since we’re connected to hundreds and even thousands of our friends, family members and acquaintances.
On a daily basis, we can see all of their shiny new toys and all of their perfect lives as we scroll up and down our timelines.
Stores and businesses certainly prey on our fear of missing out as well with their one-time offers, doorbuster sales, and early bird specials.
However, the root of this fear isn’t in Facebook or in marketing. It’s our active sinful natures trying to convince us that idols satisfy. FOMO comes from inside of us and is why we should be on guard against our own covetousness.
So how can we escape our jealousies and escape the grip of FOMO? Well, let’s take a quick journey through the Bible.
1. Listen to Jesus because he alone has the words of life.
Luke 12:15 says, “And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” and Luke 9:25 says, “For what is a man advantaged, if he gain the whole world, and lose himself, or be cast away?”
2. Preach to your heart and don’t listen to idols.
1 Timothy 6:9-10 says, “But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
3. Fast from idols by shutting down social media and turning off the TV.
Matthew 18:9 says, “And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire.”
4. Look to the needs of others instead of focusing on what you don’t have.
1 Peter 4:10 says, “As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.”
If your trust is in the Lord, then all things will be yours. Jesus has purchased every spiritual blessing for us and treasures in heaven that won’t ever go to ruin.
No idol has ever delivered the happiness it promises, so leave it behind and focus on what lies ahead in God.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.