This weekend, my wife Carmen and I can say we survived the “Terrible Twos” as our son Jaxson will be turning 3.
We plan to celebrate his birthday with a Hot Wheels themed party as he absolutely loves cars and trucks of all kinds.
But before we get there, I can’t help but to reflect on these past several months as our baby boy gets one year older.
As I just mentioned, Jaxson absolutely loves cars, and really any moving vehicle for that matter.
When we’re outside at our house, he always points out the vehicles that pass by on our road.
If it’s a car, he’ll say “caw,” or if it’s a Jeep, he’ll say that as well.
He gets real excited when some of the more special vehicles pass, such as a mail truck, UPS truck, or FedEx truck. He’ll even run in the house and go grab his toy version of those trucks whenever he sees one go by.
His favorite vehicle, though, just might be the school bus that goes up and down our road. He loves it so much that even the driver of the bus always slows down to wave and greet him.
One particular day this past spring, the driver even got all of the kids on her bus to say hello to Jaxson as they passed by. I think he was totally caught off guard but my wife and I really loved that kind gesture.
Jaxson has also improved by leaps and bounds with the words he can say.
For his first two years, he could really only get out a few things, like “key” for kitty, or “bubbas” for bubbles. But over the past several months, he has picked up much more and has become a sponge, soaking in the words he hears and actions he sees.
He says “puppa” for puppy, and “weash” for leash when he wants us to take him and the dog outside.
He’ll tell us “more” when he wants more to drink, or “icee” when he wants some ice cream.
He has also done a great job learning his basic colors, and can say certain ones, like “wed” and “boo”.
He is trying really hard to count 1-5, and recite the first part of the ABCs as well.
His sleeping patterns are something else that have improved a lot over the past few months.
Previously, we’d never really know when to expect him to fall asleep. Then we’d never really know at what point in the morning or afternoon he’d wake up.
But since early spring, he has usually fallen asleep at a decent time for us, and will usually wake up between 7-9 a.m.
One big experience Jaxson tried out for the first time was getting in a swimming pool.
Two months ago, we went to the Corbin Wellness Center for weekly lessons where they taught us activities to get him adjusted to floating and being in the water.
Sometimes he hated it, sometimes he didn’t mind it too much. Either way, he certainly loves to play in the water now as I dread to see what my August water bill will look like.
It continues to be such a joy watching him grow and learn new things though. It’s not always easy for him, and certainly not always easy for Mommy and Daddy, but deep down we know he tries hard to make us proud.
I want to say thank you to everyone who has prayed for Jaxson and helped him along the way so far. Between our family, our church family, our friends and doctors, you all have meant so much to us.
We will continue to covet your prayers whenever you have the chance as none of us can really do anything without the Lord guiding us along.
To Jaxson, I just want to say I am so very proud of you. You are growing up way too fast but I’m excited to see all the new things you learn and discover in this next year of your young life. Your mama and I love you very much! Happy 3rd birthday, little buddy!
