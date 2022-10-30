If you follow the Times-Tribune online, you may have seen an article we posted this past Sunday night.
It was a courtesy study from Windstream, and it was regarding the most popular horror movie villains in each state across the country.
They determined the popularity by the amount of Google searches performed over the past 12 months.
In Kentucky, Jason Voorhees was Googled the most and was thus considered our most popular horror movie villain.
Of course, it’s difficult to truly determine the most popular villain, or the most popular anything, but in this case they used Google searches so we’ll just take that for what it’s worth.
I have honestly never been a huge fan of the horror movie genre. There are a few I like if you can consider movies like “Jaws” and “Psycho” as horror films.
But I just never really got into all of the Chuckies and Kruegers and Jasons of the world.
However, it goes without saying that those types of movies are extremely popular — especially right now as we wrap up the spooky Halloween season this month.
In fact, one of the big themes of Halloween has always been having a good scare, or having scary fun in different ways.
One of those ways is, yes, watching scary movies. But activities like haunted houses, haunted forests and telling scary stories are also really popular this time of the year.
And when you grow up around those types of activities, it’s certainly easy to get the “heebie-jeebies” from time to time if you find yourself alone late at night, or alone in a really dark area.
Could something creepy pop out from the bushes and grab you?
Could some villain try to break in your house?
Maybe most of you are more brave than me, but sometimes I can’t help but ask myself those questions when I find myself in dark and quiet places.
Now I’m not one to go and blame media such as scary movies for the way we act sometimes. But there are certainly some situations where we have irrational fears because of things we might have seen in a movie or on TV.
Regardless, it’s certainly in our nature to be scared sometimes. Thankfully, though, we have a God who is bigger than anything that is scary — real or fictional.
We don’t have to constantly walk around in fear because we have a God who loves us and cares for us, and doesn’t want us to be scared all of the time.
That certainly doesn’t mean our lives will be perfect, and that nothing scary will ever be thrown our way. But it does mean we have a God who we can trust in any situation.
2 Timothy 1:7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
During the moments when we find ourselves scared and afraid, we should absolutely seek out our Lord. But what’s even more wonderful is we can speak to God at any moment. In fact, he wants us to come to him for everything. It could be when we’re scared, but also when we’re happy, sad, or mad.
We can do that by going to the Lord in prayer, and doing that anytime we want.
