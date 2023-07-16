I remember my grandma being guilty of it, my mom still being guilty of it, and now that I have a 3-year-old always getting into mischief, I myself am guilty of it.
Back in the day, whenever my grandmother — or Nanny as we called her — would need to holler at one of us, she’d yell out every name in our family before she ended up on the right one.
So if she was trying to get my attention, it would sound something like this: “Hey Rodney, I mean, Jordan, I mean Brad!”
Rodney is my dad’s name, Jordan is my brother’s name, and Brad is of course me.
Similarly with my mother, if she was trying to holler at Jordan — which was often the case when we were little — she’d go through my uncles’ names, and then my name, and then finally land on Jordan’s name.
“Hey John, I mean, Jamie, er Brad, I mean, Jordan!”
I used to always find this funny but now I see how easily it can happen.
For me, I’m used to either yelling at our son Jaxson, or yelling at our dog Skipper.
For Skipper, I’m usually trying to get him out of the road or to get him to stop barking at neighbor dogs in the middle of the night.
For Jaxson, I could be yelling at him for an endless amount of things.
But it never fails, when I’m trying to get the attention of Skipper, I’ll first call him Jaxson. Likewise, if Jaxson is doing something he shouldn’t be doing, I’ll holler out Skipper first and then catch myself and call him by his actual name.
I suppose we just get so used to saying or yelling certain names out of habit that our brains get confused sometimes.
I obviously know the difference between my dog and my child. My mom and Nanny knew the difference between my uncles, my dad and my brother.
But nonetheless, we’ll still be guilty of going through a list of names before landing on the right one.
Can you imagine if you were in God’s position with all of his children?
I struggle with just a dog and a toddler. I couldn’t imagine if I had billions upon billions of sons and daughters.
However, not only does the Lord know all of us backwards and forwards, He would never confuse us with anyone else.
It’s just one of the many things that is so difficult for us to fathom because God is more powerful than our wildest imaginations.
Psalm 147:5 says, “Great is our Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite.
He’s been the Father to many who have gone before us, and already knows our sisters and brothers who haven’t even been born yet.
And if He needs our attention, He’s not having to go through every Jack, Jill, Jim, or Judy to holler at a James.
God gets it right the first time, every time. We just have to make sure we’re listening and obeying whenever He comes calling.
