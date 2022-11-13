This year marked 20 years since I graduated from high school. I wasn’t able to attend the actual reunion, but due to other recent events, I have been reflecting on my younger days nonetheless.
I saw on Facebook that the music minister and choir director of my former church recently passed away. His name was Greg Cagle, and he leaves behind his wife and two children.
My first reaction was sadness, of course, and then I started thinking about how much he did for me that I simply took for granted as a teenager.
Back then, there were very few things I loved more than being a part of my youth group. I loved my friends to death, and I attended every single event that I could.
From about age 15 to age 18, my Sundays were filled with Sunday school, morning worship, afternoon youth choir, afternoon youth study, and evening worship.
Then aside from all of the routine meetings each week, we would go on quite a few trips throughout the year as well.
We had Go-Tell Camps in the summer, ski trips in the winter, retreats for certain age groups, and our youth choir even went on a small tour of Kentucky churches during my last summer as a child. That particular trip concluded with a fun day at the Kings Island theme park in Ohio.
I don’t mention all of this just because I want a pat on the back for a being a good little Christian boy.
And I don’t even mention it just to tell you how amazing my youth group was — even though it was truly amazing.
I mention all of this because Bro. Greg was there for nearly all of it.
He would help take us on all of those trips and look after us. and he was there week in and week out helping with our activities and preparing us for the next youth musical.
He did all of that in addition to being the music and worship leader every Sunday and Wednesday.
As a child, it was always easy for me to look at someone like Greg and just think to myself, “Oh, it’s his job to be a grownup and take care of all of this. He’s just doing what grownups do.”
But now as I look back, I realize just how much sacrifice he made for us, and never even got as much as a “thank you” from spoiled brats like me.
And the same can be said for a countless number of other adults who went out of their way back then to help us kids along.
Teachers are obviously not appreciated enough, and they go above and beyond as much as anyone. But I certainly had several other adult figures during my childhood who gave up evenings and weekends so I could do things like play sports or go on trips.
So when you hear about someone like Bro. Greg passing away, or even when you just hear about one of your former teachers retiring — it really hits you just how much of an impact they had, and how many thankless hours they spent being there for you.
1 Thessalonians 5:12-13 says, “And we beseech you, brethren, to know them which labour among you, and are over you in the Lord, and admonish you; and to esteem them very highly in love for their work’s sake. and be at peace among yourselves.”
As we are now in the season of Thanksgiving, this would be a great time to remember those who went out of their way for us when we grew up.
Give thanks for folks like our teachers and instructors and chaperones who give up their own time to make sure we have every single advantage possible.
And absolutely give thanks for pastors, youth pastors, choir leaders, Sunday school teachers, and everything in between. Not only are they here for us physically, but it’s also their duty to be as much of a reflection of God as possible.
Bro. Greg Cagle will certainly be missed by everyone who knew him. I’m certainly thankful he was part of my life, and I’ll continue to pray for God to bless him, his wife and his children.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor of The Times-Tribune. He can be reached at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.