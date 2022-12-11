When it was December during my childhood, I had two unique ways of letting my grandmothers know what I wanted for Christmas.
My grandma on my mother’s side, aka my Granny, loved to watch QVC back in the day. If my brother and I weren’t hogging the TV by playing Nintendo, then Granny would almost certainly have it on that channel.
She was a pretty regular customer and even had a full schedule of everything that would be shown for weeks to come.
Usually, I wouldn’t pay it much attention because clothing and household items didn’t mean much to me. But when it got closer and closer to December 25th, I would look to see when the toys and games were going to be shown. I think they even had special broadcasts called something like “Santa’s Workshop” when QVC was dedicated to showing off hot items that kids might want under their tree.
So when the toys were on, I was right there on the couch with Granny letting her know which ones I wanted for Christmas. I had pencil and paper out, and would make my list of each toy and even included the item numbers to make it easier for her to order everything.
It was fun getting to see all of those gadgets in action. It made me want them all that much more.
My grandma on the other side of the family, my dad’s mother, was my Nanny. When I would go visit her around December, she would have another way for me to list out what I wanted for Christmas.
As a holder of several credit cards at the time, she would always receive the classic Sears Wish Books every year.
If you’re unfamiliar, the Wish Books were big catalogs that Sears would send out, and they would be heavily geared toward toys and Christmas gift ideas.
Going through the Wish Book was just as much of a tradition to me as anything else during the holidays.
I would get carried away circling toys I wanted and earmarking all of the pages they were on. It was just a blast going through the catalog and seeing everything on display.
Despite QVC being on TV, and the Sears Wish Book being a catalog, they were both the same in making me want a whole bunch of toys.
If there was something I had been wanting before, then QVC and the Wish Book would make me want it that much more.
Or if there was something I didn’t really want, they would make it look so interesting that I would add it to my list anyway.
I can recall several examples of games that I knew I didn’t enjoy but they made it look so fun that I would convince myself I still needed it.
Thankfully, my parents and grandparents were smart enough to know the difference between what I really wanted and what I just thought looked neat at the time.
In a lighthearted way, I think this also paints a picture of how we often see the world, even as adults.
Oftentimes, the flesh and society will tell us there are things that we just absolutely have to have. Ninety percent of the time it’s going to be something we absolutely don’t need. and probably 50 percent of the time it’s going to be something we really don’t even want.
However, it’s easy to get tempted in the moment and go for it regardless.
Then depending on the situation, you might find yourself without money for necessities, or you might find yourself looking back in regret if the devil tempted you to do something really bad.
Luke 12:15 says, “And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.”
Nearly everyday we’re going to see someone trying to sell us something the way QVC and the Wish Book sold toys to me. This is why a close relationship with God is important so he can show us the difference between what we really need and what we really don’t even want.
