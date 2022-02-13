It’s been a few weeks since I’ve had the chance to write but I’m glad to be back to share with you all this week.
For my family and I -- and perhaps for many of you -- January was a month of having our plans and schedules wrecked, and a month of being stuck at home for several days.
We had back-to-back weeks of snow followed by the threat of an ice storm. On top of all of that, everyone in the Hall household got struck by the COVID virus.
I had symptoms and tested positive for it first, and then the next week I lovingly passed it on to my wife Carmen and our little boy Jaxson.
Carmen and I never got too terribly sick. I mostly had a fever for several days that I was able to keep under control with some ibuprofen and Gatorade. She had a sore throat, lost her senses of taste and smell, and would occasionally feel nauseous.
Jaxson had one really bad day when he first started showing signs of symptoms. He had a high fever and started vomiting quite a bit.
We gave him Tylenol around the clock, and gave him a bath to help cool him down some. The next day we got him into the doctor where they told us to treat him like he had a bad cold.
They gave us some extra Tylenol to give him every four hours as well as some Motrin. They also wanted him to be sure and stay hydrated.
He didn’t really care very much for Pedialyte, and he really did not like when we came at him with a syringe to give him medicine.
But thankfully, he drank lots and lots of water, and eventually realized the medicine wasn’t so bad, though he still wasn’t happy about it.
It was a battle of keeping his fever down for several days, but eventually it broke and he immediately got back to being himself again.
The snow and COVID was definitely a mess to deal with though. I had to scramble to figure out how to get the newspapers laid out those weeks. And my family had to figure out how to get past this nasty virus. But when we weren’t having to deal with all of that, we were able to get in some extra quality time as well throughout January.
We got to watch the Kentucky Wildcats get some nice victories and even got to watch the Cincinnati Bengals win their playoff games to make it to this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
We also ate like pigs because Jaxson’s grandparents were gracious enough to drop off a couple loads of groceries while we were in quarantine.
And it was just nice to have some extra moments with my wife and son.
We know Jaxson’s not going to be a little toddler forever, so we try to soak in the time with him while we can.
Before the virus, we got outside in the snow with him for a little while. He still does not like to walk around in the yard, but he absolutely loves us carrying him around outside.
Right now he’s really into building blocks and anything that has wheels. So we’ve had fun building and breaking stuff with him, as well as rolling cars up and down the hallway and on his toy racetracks.
So while we definitely could have done without the big winter storms and COVID, we did at least manage to squeeze in some quality time and make a few more memories.
God also wants that close relationship with us. God wants us to soak in the time with him as much as we can.
All too often, we designate our walk with the Lord as just a chore that we’ll get around to when we get around to it.
We tell ourselves that we get enough Jesus each week when we spend an hour at church on Sunday mornings. We mark that off of our to-do list and forget all about God until the next Sunday morning.
But God wants us to spend time with him on a daily basis, and not just once a week or the occasional holiday. In fact, our relationship with God should be the most important relationship in our lives period.
The Lord wants us to spend time in his Word so we can understand how we’re supposed to live. And he wants constant communication with him through regular prayer. He is always looking forward to hearing from you, and wants you to be ready to listen when he has something to say.
Yes, there will be storms and sicknesses and other stressors that derail our normal routine, but we still have to make time for God whenever we can.
John 15:5 says, “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”
The winter weather and COVID certainly made things a little wacky last month, but my family and I made the most of being snowed in together as well as being in quarantine together. We need to always make the most of our time by having the relationship with God that he so desperately wants to share with all of us.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
