Over the course of his 2-year life, my son Jaxson’s methods of getting around have certainly evolved.
Like all babies, when he was first born, he was 100-percent reliant on Mom and Dad to get him to the places he needed to go.
From there, it’s been a step-by-step process to get to where he is now.
After weeks of tummy time and rolling around, he learned how to crawl.
From there, he learned how to stand himself up with the help of nearby couches and tables.
Soon after, he no longer needed that furniture to assist him take his first steps.
That would turn into running around while laughing and yelling with glee.
Which brings us to now where he has mastered the art of climbing to reach higher places.
If we thought that we could ever turn our heads for a minute before, we certainly cannot now.
As I’ve mentioned, he loves to play inside cars. So now he can easily climb in and out of my car, my wife’s car, and he especially likes our old beat-up SUV that has been parked for years.
In addition to that, he has also gotten really good at climbing up and down his two swing sets outside.
One of them has a little ladder that takes him to the top of a little slide. The other is actually a bit more difficult and resembles a toddler-sized rock climbing wall. However, he can climb up that just as easily, and then smile with joy when he reaches the top.
Inside our house has actually become more interesting than his climbing outside though.
My wife and I will be in the other room when we start to hear the noise of a dining room chair being dragged across the floor. Since our dog doesn’t have the ability to move furniture around, we know it can only be one thing.
Jaxson will drag chairs over to our kitchen counters in order to climb and get something he wants.
Most of the time it’s because he wants some cookies or chips, but other times it’s because something shiny or something new has caught his eye.
Essentially, he’s learned that it might be easier to get his hands on something if he just goes and gets it himself. Because if he asks Mom or Dad, they might tell him he doesn’t need that 10th Oreo and he certainly doesn’t need to be on top of counters playing with electrical appliances.
Like so many adults, he understands the old adage that it’s easier to beg for forgiveness than to ask permission.
All too often, we also use this logic when we commit sins against God.
Whatever the sinful situation might be, we would much rather seek forgiveness later than to ask for permission upfront.
Before we get ready to do an evil deed, we would never go to God in prayer and ask him something like, “Lord, do you mind if I steal some money this weekend and go do a bunch of drugs?”
That certainly sounds absurd and it’s something we’d never do. If those sinful acts were our intentions, we’d just go do them with no questions asked.
However, we have absolutely no problem asking for forgiveness later on. In many cases, it’s almost like it’s our plan all along.
But in reality, we should think about what God would say if we actually did ask permission first. If we don’t think he would approve, or if he flat out tells us he does not approve, then we probably shouldn’t be doing it.
Furthermore, it’s really a good idea to ask God about anything that we might have planned. Perhaps God would encourage your plans and even help you. Or he might tell you to try something else in order to avoid unforeseen circumstances on down the line.
Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”
Jaxson has learned that when it comes to getting into mischief, it’s easier to just go do it than to ask my wife or me for help.
It sometimes might feel easier for us to commit sin than to live according to God’s will. But if it’s something we wouldn’t ask the Lord for permission for, then we don’t need to be doing it.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor of the Times-Tribune. He can be reached at bhall@thetimestribune.com
